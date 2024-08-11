Jey Uso Opens Up On Roman Reigns' SummerSlam Return; Says This About Jimmy Uso's Comeback

Jey Uso was kicked out of The Bloodline last year after he revolted against The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. At SummerSlam 2023, Jey went one-on-one with Roman Reigns, but thanks to Jimmy Uso’s betrayal, he lost the encounter against The Big Dog. And that was the end of Jey Uso’s innings with Roman Reigns in the Bloodline.

But now, since Reigns has been at the receiving end of hate with Solo Sikoa hijacking the Bloodline in his absence, Jey and Roman Reigns can come together once more. But what does Jey have to say about it?

While speaking to Sports Illustrated, Jey Uso said that even though he didn’t speak about reforming the Bloodline, he did praise Roman Reigns, saying there’s no one better than him. "There is no one better than Roman Reigns. He makes it look so easy. I look up to him. He's got this art form down,” he said.

There’s no doubt that Roman Reigns’ SummerSlam return is the biggest in WWE in the last few years. It even overtook the returns of giant superstars like The Rock, CM Punk in terms of viewership, getting more than 100 million views on all the social media channels of WWE.

There have been talks about Roman Reigns bringing the original members of The Bloodline; Jimmy and Jey Uso and Sami Zayn thus forming the OG Bloodline to take on Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline 2.0.

Further, Jey hinted of Jimmy Uso’s return to WWE soon. Talking about his brother Jimmy whom he took down at WrestleMania 40, Jey said that Jimmy is in fact funnier than him. “People are going to love Jimmy. He's the funniest guy I know, so much funnier than me. You've seen glimpses of what he can do on his own. Wait until you see his greatness. He's up next,” Jey said.

Since Roman Reigns has already made his SmackDown appearance on August 10, Jimmy Uso can certainly return to WWE on August 16 edition at the Kia Center in Orlando. Jimmy was attacked by Tama Tonga on the instructions of Solo Sikoa for failing to win the match against Jey Uso at WrestleMania 40.

Jey also hinted of the return of the older members of the Bloodline, saying that Solo Sikoa needs to be shown his place. "Solo needs his ass whupped. There's no doubt about that," he said.

He also talked about his personal growth as a singles superstar in WWE after having been with his brother Jimmy Uso for the last decade. Jey and Jimmy have been in WWE since 2009. "It's a little scary," Jey said, referring to his split from the group last year. "You've got to sink or swim on your own. I'm still getting used to that." Jey said.

Jey has excelled more as a singles superstar and his Yeet theme has been a massive success with the WWE fans. And his re-joining the Bloodline is indeed going to be historic in WWE. Let's see how it goes.