Jey Uso Outsells Cody Rhodes in May 2024 WWE Merchandise Sale; Report

Jey Uso is becoming quite a phenomenon in WWE. Ever since the ‘Main Event’ star broke away from The Shield and turned face, Jey has garnered immense support from the fans. The WWE Universe saw that in France when the entire LDLC stadium reverberated with the ‘Yeet’ theme of Jey Uso.

Now, as per the latest report, Jey Uso has even outpaced WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Cody Rhodes in merchandise sales. Wrestlenomics did a comparative study of WWE merchandise sales and concluded that for the month of May, Jey Uso outpaced Cody Rhodes.

And these two trailed only behind The Second City Saint, CM Punk, whose return to WWE in 2023 intensified merchandise sales. And falling behind these three modern WWE superstars were Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

What did Jey Uso sell?

Wrestlenomics found that Jey Uso’s ‘Yeet’ shirt was the top main seller, in the men’s apparel category for the month of May, for the entire year. Jey’s popular catchphrase, "YEET", "When I say Uce, you say Oh!" has been a huge success.

But still, the overall year-to-date sales are still being topped by Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare has been the main bet of the WWE alongside Roman Reigns. This was the reason his main event victory saw multiple WWE legends, including The Undertaker, John Cena, and The Rock. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

For Jey Uso, WWE wanted him to turn a face and push merchandise sales for the company. This is exactly what happened, when he turned on Roman Reigns and the entire Bloodline group.

What did Jey Uso say about becoming a singles star in WWE?

Having been in WWE since 2009, in a Tag Team set-up, Jey Uso wouldn’t have thought that he would ever become a singles superstar. But in the pandemic era, the WWE went to a virtual crowd and they brought glory to him.

Jey himself opened up on it last month. He said that he “leveled up” during the pandemic era. Speaking with Gorilla position, Jey said, “I definitely 'leveled up' during the pandemic, cuz 2020 there was no one there. So, it's literally Paul [Heyman], Hunter (Triple H), me, Roman; that's the most interaction I've ever had with them, more intimate than ever, uce.”

Finally, he received a major push, when he came out of the Bloodline in June 2023, and went on to have a singles match with Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2023.

He might have lost the fall, but Jey's popularity remained intact. Seeing his rise, it might not be an overstatement to say that, Jey might even cross paths with Cody Rhodes for the WWE title, and who knows, he might even win it.

Also read: Jey Uso Reveals Being Unaware of Plans for Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes WrestleMania 40 Main Event Match: DEETS