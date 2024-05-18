Jey Uso Reveals Late WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt’s Wife Texted Him After Seeing His Backlash Entrance In France

Jey Uso’s WWE Backlash entrance in France was nothing less than spectacular. The whole crowd at LDLD arena went crazy, singing Jey Uso’s ‘Yeet’ theme song, with their mobile phone screens held up.

It was a spectable that nobody at WWE backstage would have expected from Jey's entrance. What’s even more bizarre is the fact that Jey Uso hadn’t received such a crazy response even at WrestleMania 40. The French crowd seemed to have another level of ecstasy for Rikishi’s son. This was even acknowledged by Triple H on his social media account.



Even though Jey lost the match against Damian Priest at Backlash, his entrance had created a furore within the WWE fanbase. And applauds for him from several quarters aren’t dying down. Jey Uso has now revealed that Late WWE superstar, Bray Wyatt’s wife, Jojo Offerman texted him expressing her appreciation for his Backlash response.



What did Jey Uso say?

While speaking at the Battleground Podcast, Jey Uso said that he was elated when Bray Wyatt’s wife called him up and said how emotional she was after seeing his Backlash entrance on May 5, 2024. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

“The most I was validated (was when) JoJo, Bray Wyatt's wife, texted me and said how emotional she was watching. She saw clips of it on YouTube and that let me know right there, 'Alright, I'm going to keep it.' I hope it sticks with me. I never asked for it. I think they did it and I want to keep it with me now," he said.

This also means that WWE might amplify Jey Uso’s entrance henceforth. And not just this, he might also be heading for a major push in the company just like Daniel Bryan got. Jey Uso is currently eyeing his spot at the King and Queen of The Ring PLE in Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

But for that, he will have to cross the final hurdle of beating Gunthe in the next episode of Monday Night RAW. However, there is a very limited scope of Jey beating Gunther, as The Ring General is one of the strongest wrestlers in the ring. For the King of The Ring crown, Randy Orton and Gunther are top favorites.