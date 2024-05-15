Jey Uso Reveals Why Rikishi Wasn’t Part of WrestleMania 40 Match Against Jimmy Uso

WWE’s marquee event, WrestleMania is all about the presence of WWE legends who have spent a considerable part of their wrestling years with the company. While we saw the likes of The Rock, The Undertaker, and John Cena, mark their presence at WrestleMania 40, one legend that was notably missing was Hall of Famer Rikishi.

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi was highly expected to make a surprising appearance in WrestleMania 40 in a match that involved two of his sons, Jimmy and Jey Uso. But he was nowhere to be seen.

Jey Uso recently spoke out on his father’s absence from the event. In a conversation with Alex McCarthy of Daily Mail, Jey Uso said that although the fans direly wanted Rikishi to make a special appearance in the form of a referee or some sort, what prevented this from happening were the physical demands of such roles.

What did Jey Uso say?

Jey said that he himself wanted Rikishi’s appearance but that didn’t happen as the role demanded huge physical work from him, which might not have been possible for Rikishi at this age.

"Hell yeah, I always wanted my dad involved, whether it be a referee… I just don't think my dad could have kept up, just getting up and down, because referees, they're doing like, push up burpees the whole match too, they're getting a great workout. Maybe like a go-home promo, just some kind of cool promo segment. There might be another time for it," he said.

Jimmy and Jey Uso's rivalry

Jimmy and Jey Uso had a face-off at WrestleMania 40, which ultimately was won by Jey Uso. Jey Uso had broken up from the Bloodline by going against Roman Reigns months back. At SummerSlam 2023, Jey Uso faced Roman Reigns, and was about to win the fall, when Jimmy Uso arrived from nowhere and attacked Jey.

That kicked off a rivalry between the two brothers, who had a final match at WrestleMania 40. Rikishi’s presence would have been a cherry on top of the cake, but it didn’t happen. Nevertheless, Jey Uso’s popularity has massively increased ever since he turned face.

His entrance at WWE Backlash in France was one of the biggest highlights of the event, when the entire arena erupted with his ‘Yeet’ theme song, and sang along with him. Jey Uso is expected to receive some massive push from the WWE after seeing the crowd’s appreciation towards him.