Jey Uso Theme Song: Main Event Ish by Def Rebel Full Lyrics and Meaning

Jey Uso became a standout star after leaving The Bloodline in 2023. The one-half of The Usos mounted a mutiny against the Tribal Chief to make his exit from the stable and set out on a solo career. The shift in character caused a major character change that involved his presentation.

One of the most fascinating aspects of his new character is his new theme song, “Main-Event Ish.” The former Tag Team Champion walked out to his new theme song at WWE Payback 2023 for the first time, causing a wave of excitement among the WWE Universe.

Whether or not you’re a Jey Uso fan, you’d be lying if you said his entrance theme doesn’t make you want to wave your hands up and down like he does during his entrance. That said, let's check out the full lyrics of Jey Uso's entrance theme song.

Main Event Ish full lyrics

[Intro]

USO!

[Spoken Break]

Aye, aye

Main event Jey Uso is now in your city!

Yah hoo!

[Chorus]

It's just me Uce (Okay)

Day one ish

It's just me Uce

Day one ish

It's just me Uce (Okay)

Day one ish

It's Jey I line 'em all up and knock em down like this (I did)

Hey, it's on me now Uce

[Spoken]

Aye, I'ma get 'em all, I'ma get 'em all Uce

Yeah, ha, ha, I'ma get 'em

I'ma get 'em, I'ma get 'em, yeah

Yo, yo, it's on me now Uce, it's on me

[Spoken Break]

Aye, aye

Main Event Jey Uso is now in your city!

Waaaaaah!

[Break]

USO!

[Chorus]

It's just me Uce (Okay)

Day one ish

It's just me Uce

Day one ish

It's just me Uce (Okay)

Day one ish

It's Jey I line 'em all up and knock em down like this (I did)

[Bridge]

Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey

Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey

Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey

[Spoken]

Aye, yeah, aye, yeah, yeah, yeah

It's go time now Uce

Uh-uh

Okay, yeah, okay, yeah

Aye, let's get it Uce

Aye, yo, I'm 'bout to get 'em Uce

I'm 'bout to get 'em all

Let's go

USO!

[Chorus]

It's just me Uce

Day one ish

It's just me Uce

Day one ish

It's just me Uce

Day one ish

It's Jey, I line 'em all up and knock 'em down like this

USO!

It's just me Uce (Okay)

Day one ish

It's just me Uce

Day one ish

It's just me Uce (Okay)

Day one ish

It's Jey, I line 'em all up and knock 'em down like this (I did)

[Bridge]

Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey

Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey

Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey

[Spoken]

Yeah, yeah, yeah

It's on me now Uce

Aye, yeah, aye, yeah, yeah, yeah

It's go time now Uce

Uhuh

Okay, yeah, okay, yeah

Aye, lets get it Uce

Aye, yo, I'm 'bout to get 'em Uce

I'm 'bout to get 'em all

Let's go

USO!

[Chorus]

It's just me Uce

Day one ish

It's just me Uce

Day one ish

It's just me Uce

Day one ish

It's Jey, I line 'em all up and knock 'em down like this.

The significance of Jey Uso's theme song

The song focuses on Jey Uso’s transformation and individuality as a solo star. By declaring “It’s just me” and “Main Event Jeu Uso in yo city,” Jey Uso highlights his readiness to be a main event talent.

The catchphrase “Day One Ish” originated during Jey Uso’s casual conversation with his twin, Jimmy Uso, about coming up with an idea for what to put on their new WWE merchandise. Furthermore, Jey Uso told Billboard that he kept a certain segment of his new song instrumental to interact with the fans using the “hip-hop hooray handwave.”

Nonetheless, Jey Uso’s new theme song highlights his solo persona, outside the shadow of his brother and The Bloodline. And without a doubt, it’s one of those entrances in WWE that fosters very energetic crowd participation. Jey Uso’s theme song was voiced by Uso himself and produced by WWE’s Music group, Def Rebel.

As for Jimmy Uso, since turning heel, Jimmy got himself a new entrance theme song as well. His new theme song, “Born a King,” strongly implies his detachment from his brother with the “They talking family first, I put that in the past” line. Jimmy Uso was last seen on SmackDown after WrestleMania 40, where Tama Tonga launched a brutal attack on him, putting him on hiatus.

Main Event Jey Uso recently opened up about Roman Reigns’ triumphant return at SummerSlam 2024. Since his return, fans have been heavily speculating about the reunion of the old Bloodline, featuring Roman Reigns, Jey & Jimmy Uso, and Paul Heyman going against the Solo Sikoa-led Bloodline.

It will be interesting to see if WWE revives the old Bloodline, leading to a war between the stables led by Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.