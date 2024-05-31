Jim Cornette Reveals He Once Threatened To Shoot Brock Lesnar for Being Inappropriate With His Wife

There are some lines one shouldn’t cross, even at a professional level. Brock Lesnar once did it, and he had to bear the consequences of it. The Beast Incarnate has been known for being ruthless inside the ring. And he didn’t even spare female wrestlers.

Lesnar once slammed a female wrestler severely while touching her private parts. And it was serious because the woman was his coach’s wife. It was Stacey Synn, wife of Jim Cornette, under whom Brock Lesnar started his career at Ohio Wrestling Valley (OVW).

While Lesnar was unapologetic for his act, Cornette, without thinking twice, went on to threaten Lesnar to shoot him dead. Jim Cornette revealed this in his recent podcast, The Jim Cornette Experience, where he disclosed that Lesnar deliberately behaved inappropriately with his wife, even after she had requested him not to do so.



What led to Jim Cornette threatening Brock Lesnar?

Cornette revealed that his wife, Stacey Synn, got piercings and had warned Lesnar to be careful while delivering a press slam to her in a match. "Stacey had just had certain parts of her anatomy pierced... so she told Brock earlier in the day, 'Hey, when you give me the press slam, watch out; take care of the neither regions," Cornette said.

He said that Lesnar paid a deaf ear to her request and instead teased her by squeezing her during the slam. And he did exactly that. When giving her a powerful press slam, Lesnar squeezed her. “He goes and gives her the press slam, and he f***ing clamps down and squeezes with his right hand,” Cornette said.

This led to an angry Stacey Synn crying and yelling at Lesnar after the match backstage. Both Lesnar and Stacey had a heated exchange backstage. Cornette heard the commotion and intervened.



Cornette threatened to shoot Lesnar

When Cornette interfered, Stacey turned to him and complained about Lesnar being obstinate with his conduct. She tells me, “He’s been saying he’s gonna do it all day, and he f***ing did it.” This prompted Lesnar to throw a curse at Stacey, which infuriated Cornette.

He yelled at Lesnar, threatening to not fight but shoot on his head instead. “I had to say, ‘Look, motherf***er, you need to know this now. Don’t say f*** you to her in front of me, cause I won’t fight you; I will shoot you!’.” Brock, instead of retaliating against Cornette, went to Davis, but the latter rebuked him.

The next day, Cornette called Lesnar and Stacey in a room, where Brock apologized to her. This was the end of the matter. Cornette has previously also addressed Brock being a meathead and how he would call him a ‘Block Lesnar’ at OVW. He had said that though he liked Lesnar’s wrestling ability, he never liked him as a person.



