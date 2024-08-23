Jim Harbaugh Reveals He Decided To Take His Wife Out for a Date Depending on How Good Chargers Practice Was

Jim Harbaugh's first year back in the league has been hampered by several injuries. However, Jim's minor injury has not diminished his sense of humor, and he has been known to make a weird comment or two during his time in the spotlight.

The former Michigan coach had another excellent one-liner on Thursday when he spoke with the media following an allegedly terrific Los Angeles Chargers practice, which must have made Mrs. Harbaugh very pleased.

When Jim arrived for the press conference, he was smiling as if something good had happened. It was unclear why he was smiling so much, but his responses indicated that All-Pro safety Derwin James Jr. and four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Joey Bosa could both play in the season opener against the Raiders on September 8.



Although Harbaugh did not go into depth regarding James and Bosa's issues, instead delivering his normal "working through something" line, he did say the training staff expects both to be ready to start the season. The Chargers have spent much of the preseason without two of their defensive stalwarts.

According to Jim, the Chargers had a good practice that day, which was reflected in the head coach's smile. During the press conference, Jim Hillarious stated that he determined whether or not to take his wife out on a date based on how well the Chargers practiced. Seen with the head coach’s smile, it is evident that the Chargers had a terrific day on Thursday, and Mrs. Harbaugh has been clearly asked out on a date.

According to ESPN's Kris Rhim, Joey Bosa has returned to Chargers practice. However, there's a catch. The edge-rusher has not yet fully participated in Jim Harbaugh's workouts. Instead, he's working with a trainer from the sidelines. This might be because he is still not fully recovered from his injuries.

For Herbert, it appears that the Chargers intend to have him play soon. With Harbaugh's newest announcement, it appears like their star quarterback may participate in their final NFL preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Jim Harbaugh opted to leave his college and return to the NFL after a perfect 15-0 season at Michigan, which resulted in the program's first complete national title since 1948. That season was not easy for him, as he had two consecutive three-game bans. One dealt with recruiting breaches during COVID-19, while the other dealt with an unresolved sign-stealing issue that might cost Michigan large fines in the coming years.

That made this the ideal time to return to the NFL after toying with it over the previous two years, and the Chargers closed the deal. While they need to rebuild, he has a franchise quarterback and two talented young offensive linemen to build around. And, if his career has shown us anything, he will certainly construct it.

Although Jim has had a slow start to the preseason, expectations are high given his record in Michigan last year. The Chargers dropped both preseason games and will wrap up the preseason on Saturday against the Cowboys before facing the Raiders in Week 1.