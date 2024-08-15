Jim Harbaugh Reveals He Offered Controversial Star Colin Kaepernick Chance To Join Los Angeles Chargers

Colin Kaepernick, a former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, found motivation to keep going as he neared his comeback to the NFL. Fans may see him in a different avatar, as he is in talks with former coach Jim Harbaugh of the Los Angeles Chargers.

According to NFL Insider Adam Schefter's X (formerly Twitter), Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh offered former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick a coaching position with the organization in January, as he informed USA Today's Jarrett Bell last week.

According to Jarrett Bell of USA Today, Jim Harbaugh stated, "Yeah, we talked a little bit about it." He is pondering it. He was outside the country. He said he would get back to me. We haven't communicated since then. That was early in the year.

The negotiations resumed recently, and Harbaugh feels Kaepernick would be an excellent match for the Chargers. He further said, "If that is the road he chooses, I believe it would be fantastic. He'd be an excellent coach.”"

Harbaugh revealed that he discussed the subject with his former quarterback soon after leaving the University of Michigan for the Chargers in January. According to the source, Harbaugh thinks Kaepernick would be a "tremendous coach." However, Kaepernick has yet to answer Harbaugh about possibilities for coaching.

Colin Kaepernick is one of the most contentious personalities in NFL history. Jim Harbaugh has been one of the quarterback's most ardent fans throughout his career. Since Colin departed the NFL, Harbaugh has been open about his potential, both as a player and as a possible coach.

The San Francisco 49ers chose Kaepernick in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft, Harbaugh's first season as head coach. Kaepernick did not make a start until the middle of the 2012 season, when experienced starter Alex Smith suffered a concussion, and the second-year quarterback seized the opportunity to start and ran away with it.

Harbaugh coached Kaepernick during his time with the 49ers from 2011 to 2014. Kaepernick led the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2012. He threw a career-high 21 touchdowns in 2013. They went to a Super Bowl together, which prompted him to campaign for Kaepernick to be given another crack at running an offense in 2017.

Kaepernick told Sky Sports on Tuesday that he still wants to play in the NFL . He has not played since the 2016 season, when he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial inequality and police brutality.

When questioned about why he did what he did, he explained that he wanted to draw attention to the brutality against African Americans. Furthermore, he compared the NFL draft system to slavery, exacerbating the problem. With a few exceptions, like former President Obama, most of the country disagreed with his ideas.

Harbaugh originally opposed the act of kneeling, but he backed Kaepernick's motive for doing it. Following the 2020 demonstrations over George Floyd's death, Harbaugh stated the quarterback was "on the right side" of social justice.