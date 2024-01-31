Jim Harbaugh Salary: New Chargers HC Reportedly Set To Make More Than Brother John Harbaugh’s USD 12M/Year Pay

After helping the Michigan Wolverines win the CFP Championship last season, Jim Harbaugh is officially back in the NFL. Jim Harbaugh has joined the Los Angeles Chargers and the team has left a big dent in their pockets to acquire him. In fact, his new yearly income is more than his brother John Harbaugh.

How much is the Los Angeles Chargers paying Jim Harbaugh?

Los Angeles Chargers announced on January 25 through their X account that they have officially acquired former Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh. When a head coach is acquired by an NFL team, the first question that gets into the spotlight is how much are they being paid.

Also Read: What do the stickers on Michigan helmet mean? Reason why Wolverines have decals on their helmets explained

As per multiple sources, it's speculated that Jim Harbaugh is paid an average salary of about $16 Million per year. The new Chargers' head coach has signed a five-year contract with the team, with guaranteed money. The Chargers are reported to be paying him $80 Million for five years.

Also Read: 'The Last Thing Trav Wanted To Hear': Andy Reid Reveals History With Taylor Swift That Bothers Travis Kelce

Advertisement

When it comes to coaches, it's always hard to guess how much they are indeed earning. Such information is mostly kept private, away from the eyes of the public. But despite that, if Jim Harbaugh is indeed earning the reported salary from the Chargers, his earnings are way more than his brother.

Jim Harbaugh has a brother named John Harbaugh who has been serving as the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens since 2008. John has been in the NFL for over 16 years and earns an annual salary of approximately 12 million dollars. Jim's recent salary increase has created a significant income gap between him and his brother.

Also Read: Brock Purdy Becomes First NFL QB In 30 Years To Achieve This Rare Feat In Incredible Comeback Win Over Lions

Advertisement

The confirmation is yet to come around Jim Harbaugh's income from the Chargers. But if the contract is true, Jim Harbaugh will be one of the top 10 highest-earning sports coaches in the United States. Talking about the highest-earning coach, do you think Jim Harbaugh is indeed worth $16 Million?