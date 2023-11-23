Jim Irsay claims 2014 DUI arrest was a result of police prejudice against white billionaires

Back in 2014, Jim Irsay, the owner of the Indianapolis Colts, was arrested for the charge of driving under the influence. While he was found and declared guilty back then, Irsay has now claimed 9 years later that he was prejudiced by police for being rich and white. Here’s what he said:

The owner of the Indianapolis Colts believes his arrest was a result of discrimination against rich white people

Jim Irsay recently reminisced in an interview with Andrea Kremer on Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel about the events from 9 years ago when he was arrested for driving under the influence.

“I am prejudiced against because I’m a rich, white billionaire. If I’m just the average guy down the block, they’re not pulling me in, of course not,” the Indianapolis Colts’s owner told Andrea Kremer.

What Jim Irsay is trying to say is that the reason why he was arrested had nothing to do with the fact that he was drunk driving. Instead, he claims it had more to do with him being white and rich. According to him, it’s a case of discrimination that had led him to get arrested.

Being arrested because of being rich and white sounds a little off-beat to Andrea Kremer, and that’s exactly what he said in response to Jim Irsay. The Indianapolis Colts owner however reaffirmed that he doesn’t care how crazy it sounds, but “it’s the truth.”

Jim Irsay pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in the 2014 arrest

Back when Jim Irsay was arrested for driving while intoxicated in 2014, the Indianapolis Colts owner pleaded guilty. If he believed that he wasn’t under the influence of any substance, then why did he choose to plead guilty? Jim Irsay has an answer for this as well.

Indianapolis Colts claimed that he was on some prescribed painkillers since he had hip surgery, and that is what was the sedative element in his body. Jim Irsay also failed the sobriety test, unable to walk steadily. Hip surgery was the reason for that, he suggested.

Irsay said that he’s white and a billionaire, and that’s why he was charged by the police. But the interesting thing here is that if he has so much money, why didn’t he just ask his driver to drive the car when he knew he had drugs in his system?

Talking about the Police Department of Indiana, they have replied to the Indianapolis Colts owner and presented their statement.

“We are very sorry to hear that comment about our officers and our department. We have a very professional agency consisting of officers that strive to protect our community with integrity and professionalism,” the police department had said.

Whether or not what Jim Irsay has said is factual remains under the radar of authentication checks. But according to the police department, they don’t promote such discrimination.

But who knows what happened 9 years ago? Do you believe in Irsay’s statement?