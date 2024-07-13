Jim Morris, Vice Chairman of Pacers Sports & Entertainment Dies at 81; Remembering His Legacy in Indianapolis and Beyond

James T "Jim" Morris, the vice chair of Pacers Sports & Entertainment and a prominent figure in central Indiana, passed away on the night of Friday, July 12th, at the age of 81. The Pacers announced his death on Saturday morning, marking the end of a remarkable six-decade career dedicated to improving Indianapolis, Indiana, and the world.

Jim Morris' legacy spans numerous leadership roles and significant contributions to both local and global communities. His impact on Indianapolis and beyond is immeasurable, with his work leaving a lasting imprint on the city's sports, education, and humanitarian sectors.

Jim Morris’ career before Indiana Pacers stint

Jim Morris's career began at American Fletcher National Bank in 1965, but his significant public service commenced when he became chief of staff for Indianapolis Mayor Richard G. Lugar from 1967 to 1973.

During this time, he played a crucial role in the implementation of Unigov, a consolidation of city and county governments that transformed Indianapolis's administrative landscape.

Then, Morris was instrumental in the creation of Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI). His efforts helped shape the institution, which recently split into Indiana University, Indianapolis and Purdue University in Indianapolis. Additionally, he helped develop Market Square Arena and establish the Indiana Sports Corp, significantly boosting Indianapolis's profile as a sports hub.

Later, as president of the Lilly Endowment from 1984 to 1988, Morris directed $25 million towards the construction of the Hoosier Dome, which later became the RCA Dome. He then served as chair and CEO of Indianapolis Water Co./IWC Resources from 1989 to 2002, guiding the company through significant growth and development.

From 2002 to 2007, Morris served as executive director of the World Food Programme, the world's largest humanitarian agency. His tenure was marked by tireless efforts to combat hunger and aid impoverished communities globally. He also served as the UN Secretary General’s Special Envoy in southern Africa, addressing humanitarian crises in the region.

Morris also served on the Executive Board for UNICEF, the National Advisory Board for the Boy Scouts of America, the United States Olympic Committee, and the Riley Children’s Foundation, among others.

Jim Morris’ legacy with ‘Pacers Sports & Entertainment’

In 2007, Jim Morris joined Pacers Sports & Entertainment as president and later became vice chair in 2014. His tenure with the Indiana Pacers organization was characterized by unwavering support and leadership, cementing his status as a beloved figure within the organization.

The Pacers family, represented by owner Herb Simon and the Simon family, expressed deep sorrow at his passing, highlighting his enduring optimism and dedication to the team and community.

“There are no words that would do justice to how consequential Jim’s life truly was,” stated Herb Simon. “To his very last day, he was hard at work bringing people together to help those most in need and make our city and our state stronger, more civil, and more united.”

Tributes from leaders and friends

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett were among the many who paid tribute to Morris’s life and legacy. Governor Holcomb referred to Morris as a “true servant leader” and the “quintessential Hoosier,” while Mayor Hogsett called him a “true giant” whose impact on the city and state would be felt for decades.

“Jim Morris, the quintessential Hoosier, didn’t just preach of the blessings of his faith, family, friends, and vocation; he brought fullness to them all,” Governor Holcomb remarked. “We all have Jim Morris to thank for being such a relentless positive force and builder of our capital city into the international destination it is today.”

Jim Morris’ honors and awards

Throughout his life, Jim Morris received numerous accolades, including 17 honorary doctorates, the Sachem Award from Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb in 2021, and the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award from President Barack Obama in 2016. His dedication to service and his humanitarian efforts were widely recognized and celebrated.

Overall, Jim Morris’ life was marked by a commitment to public service, leadership, and community development. His legacy will continue to inspire and guide future generations, embodying the spirit of compassion, humanity, and dedication to making the world a better place.



