Jim Otto, Hall of Famer and Former Oakland Raiders Center Passes Away at 86

Jim Otto, the Oakland Raiders center, has died at 86. The cause of death isn’t known yet. He represented the Raiders for 15 seasons. The team informed about the legend's demise via their official X, formerly Twitter, handle. Otto wore numbers 56 and 00 in his one-and-a-half-decade-long career.

The Raiders used to call him Pops and the NFL legend accepted and cherished it. There were once discussions about using his face for the logo on the Raiders’ helmet. Otto did like the idea but humorously suggested they keep his face with a broken nose. He felt that playing football was like being a gladiator.

Jim Otto’s Career

Jim Otto went undrafted in 1959. The Minneapolis contingent picked him the following year. But the NFL came along and lured them away Minneapolis became the Minnesota Vikings. The Raiders pounced upon the opportunity and landed one of the strongest centers of all time on their roster. Otto was a part of the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team for his incredible career.

Otto started his football career at Wausau High School. Then, he moved to Florida where he represented the Miami Hurricanes. What followed was a glorious career in AFL, despite being operated nearly 50 times, Otto never missed a game. He underwent Nine knee surgeries but still started 208 consecutive regular games and 308 back-to-back contests. He was called Mr. Raider for his strength and capability to avoid injuries.

What do Otto’s Friends Think of Him?

Otto’s loved ones always heaped praise on the 9x Pro Bowler. The Raiders released a statement admiring the 1967 AFL Champion for contributing to the sport. Rich Gannon, former Raiders QB used to call Otto a tank for his toughness.

John Madden, former Raiders coach once shared that Otto never wanted to come out of practice. Madden claimed that Otto’s skills as a center were just perfect. Jim Otto wrote an autobiography titled The Pain of Glory.

