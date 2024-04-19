Jim Ross and Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler in PHOTOS: Then and Now

Who can forget the iconic commentary of Jerry 'The King' Lawler and Jim Ross during WWE shows. Jim Ross’s voice, his take on wrestlers, and his high-pitched voice all remind the people of the evergreen Attitude Era when the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H, The Rock, Kane, and The Undertaker competed.

His partner, Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler, a Hall of Famer and former wrestler, reciprocated equally by giving his hilarious take on wrestlers.

Recently, the two were seen sitting together in a cafe, where they were clicked. An X account later posted a collage that had the ‘Then’ and ‘Now’ photos of the two, which, when they posted, took the fans on a nostalgic ride down memory lane. See the photo below:

Fans React to the Nostalgic Photo

The picture soon became a hit on social media, and fans started giving their takes on it. While some called them legends of their game, some called the two pioneers of the industry.

One user wrote, "Years are running like water. These were the best commenters back in the days." Another said, "Two pioneers of the industry. Wrestling legends." A third said, "They meant alot to peoples childhood." Another said, "I didn't even recognise lawler, wow. But glad they still chilling together. Their commentary was legendary back in the day."

Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler's Association with WWE

Jim Ross stayed with the company for nearly 19 years before parting ways with WWE in 2013. He returned briefly in 2017 but again left in 2019. In case you don't know, Jim Ross was not just a commentator; he was also Head of Talent Relations, who eventually brought John Laurinaitis on board years back.

On the other hand, Hall of Famer Jerry' The King' Lawler, a legendary wrestler, hasn't commented on any WWE show since 2019. Although he is currently still signed with WWE, a controversy led to his removal in 2019.

On the other hand, Hall of Famer Jerry' The King' Lawler, a legendary wrestler, hasn't commented on any WWE show since 2019. Although he is currently still signed with WWE, a controversy led to his removal in 2019.

Jerry was removed from the commentary desk after being accused of making a racist comment about Japanese wrestler Akira Tozawa. The next week, he was replaced by Samoa Joe and hasn't been seen behind the commentary desk since then. On August 8, 2023, he made a special appearance on Monday Night RAW.

Jim Ross now is part of the AEW announcer after leaving WWE. There is a high chance that Ross might not make a return to WWE in the future because of his strained relations with the company. At present, Ross is also not commentating for AEW and is on a sabbatical due to his health issues.



Be that as it may, the two wrestlers are known for being the voice of WWE. The Genz fans of WWE know that Jim Ross and Jerry The King Lawler are indispensable. Michael Cole and Pat McCafee might have taken over, but even they would concede that Ross and King are irreplaceable.