Jimmy Butler Beats Neymar in a Frantic Hand of Poker; Here's All You Need to Know

The ongoing Legends of the Felt event features several well-known athletes, including Jimmy Butler and Neymar. Hustlers Casino is streaming the event live on YouTube. The Miami Heat star, who is renowned for being a skilled poker player, attended the event with other well-known figures, and he looked amazing as he prevailed in a frantic hand against Neymar.



Boxer Ryan Garcia, Ninja, Chris Eubank Jr., Jon Vlogs, and Dan Bilzerian were among the other well-known figures. The Brazilian football player Neymar, who currently plays for Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia, put Butler in a high-stakes match. The 32-year-old is still recovering from a knee injury that kept him out of action for a large portion of the previous campaign.

How did the poker hand go?

Butler, wearing a blue jumpsuit and dark sunglasses, continued to look very much like he belonged. He went all in at once, investing up to $78k. But Neymar did the same, contributing his full $75k. Butler prevailed in a hand that reached $174k thanks to his full house.



Since he had a 4, Neymar himself played the hand with a triple, and the dealer put up two more 4s. Nevertheless, Butler—who was quite talkative throughout the round—won the $174k hand, and Neymar grinned sarcastically and cast a disappointed glance around. Butler himself was jubilant, thanking the heavens. Anyone would be, of course.

Jimmy Butler’s impressive Poker skills

Jimmy Butler's proficiency was immediately apparent during the hand. Dan Bilzerian initially urged him to fold for $10,000, but he refused, saying the hand had nothing to do with money. Instead, the focus was on "winning and losing," and Butler persisted in his pursuit of a full house to the very end.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Watch: Jimmy Butler and Camila Cabello Share Heartwarming Moment While Promoting Her New Single ‘I Luv It’