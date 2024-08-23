Jimmy Butler Leaves NBA Fans in Stitches After Passing Ball to Teammate and Immediately Blocking His Shot: ‘Taking Contract Year Too Seriously’

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler wasn’t holding back during a game against some kids in Hong Kong, showcasing the defensive skills that have taken him to the NBA Finals twice. He even blocked a hopeful child's shot, proving he meant business. Even if it’s his own teammate!

Considering he's in a contract year, it's no surprise that fans reacted humorously to the video that surfaced.

Over 6,000 fans enjoyed a nonstop display of dunks, slick dribbling, precise passes, and long-range three-pointers as a team of NBA stars put on an impressive show in a 128-104 victory against the best players from the Chinese Basketball Association at the 12th Yao Foundation charity game on Tuesday night.

The show was led by James Harden, Paul George, and Jimmy Butler—who collectively boast 25 All-Star selections —and 2020 NBA champion Kyle Kuzma, all of whom took turns wowing the crowd from the get-go.

One fan remarked, "My boy said…I don't like to feel good, I like to feel evil,"

while another joked, "Jimmy a clown bro lol."

Another fan noted, "Jimmy tryna chop that Kobe treatment lol. His agent is a forward thinker."

Another admirer said, "Bro is taking this contract year too seriously."

One more quipped, "Dawg Jimmy Butler out there in China terrorizing those kids 😭,"

while another questioned, "Ain’t that his own teammate?😂😂🤦🏾‍♂️"

Unlike his fellow 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics gold-medalist teammates, Jimmy Butler, 34, returned to Hong Kong after attending a promotional tour for a sports apparel brand last summer.

“It’s great, I love it,” the Miami Heat forward commented. “Here I get to go to the same karaoke; it’s never a bad thing.”

Joining Harden, George, Butler, and Kuzma on the international team were players like Jalen Lecque, Trhae Mitchell, and Josh Reeves from the G League, the NBA’s official minor league. Joseph Young, who plays for Iranian club Shahrdari Gorgan, was also on the roster.

Their opponents, the Chinese Basketball Stars Team, comprised 11 players from six Chinese Basketball Association teams and was coached by the well-known Chinese head coach Du Feng.

The reigning CBA champions, Liaoning Flying Leopards, contributed six players to the roster, including star guard Guo Ailun, team captain Han Dejun, and others such as Cong Mingchen, Liu Yanyu, Li Xiaoxu, and Yan Shouqi. Additional players were selected from teams like Shenzhen, Tianjin, and Beijing.

This marked the 12th Yao Foundation Charity Game, themed "Grow with Sports, Embrace Hong Kong with Love." The event featured friendly games, trick-shot demonstrations, and various other activities

Even Kyle Kuzma took part in the 12th Yao Foundation charity game in Hong Kong on Tuesday, competing alongside James Harden, Paul George, and Jimmy Butler against some of the top players from the Chinese Basketball Association. After the game, Kuzma shared on X that Shanghai would be his next stop.

Fans often poke fun at players by linking them to other leagues when they have an off-game. No athlete is spared from the comments, whether it's about the CBA, a European team, or even NBA players like Kyle Kuzma.

It makes sense why Butler is involved in the event, as the Yao Foundation has been a well-known movement for over 15 years, hosting basketball charity events. NBA stars from both past and present have visited numerous countries worldwide, with thousands of fans attending each event.

