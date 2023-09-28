Jimmy Butler makes shocking tampering allegations against Milwaukee Bucks following Damian Lillard trade!

The star player of the Miami Heat has accused the Milwaukee Bucks of "Tampering". According to a recent statement made by Jimmy Butler, the 34-year-old NBA star has made a controversial statement that has shaken the NBA world.

The statement was given shortly after the ‘Three-team trade’ news that involved Damian Lillard went out. But what had Jimmy Butler said that created shock waves in the NBA world? Well, let's find out.

What is the three-team trade deal?

Recently, the Milwaukee Bucks agreed to a 3-team trade, with the major goal of attaining Damian Lillard, the seven-time NBA All-star from 'Portland Trial Blazers'. The teams involved in this mega-player-exchange-deal are Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns and Portland Trail Blazers.

According to this trade deal, Milwaukee Bucks will send Grayson Allen to 'Phoenix Suns' and, future draft and Holiday to Portland Trail Blazers. The Portland Trail Blazers will receive Toumani Camara and Ayton since the Phoenix Suns have picked up Keon Johnson, Nassir Little and Jusuf Nurkic.

Jimmy Butler's hard blow statement on Milwaukee Bucks

All three teams are happy with the deal, however, the star player of Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler isn't happy about the fact that Damian Lillard went to the Milwaukee Bucks. In fact, the player went ahead, making some serious accusations on the Milwaukee Bucks. Jimmy Butler said in one of his Instagram stories, "Yo NBA man, y'all need to look into the Bucks for tampering. Y'all didn't hear it from me, but I heard it from somebody."

According to sources, there's speculation that Damian Lillard was more likely and supposedly to move from Portland to Miami. However, since that didn't happen and Damian Lillard was taken up by the Milwaukee Bucks, this could have upset Jimmy Butler.

Damian Lillard, as per Mirror, made a statement in this context. He said, "The casuals won’t be addressed but the Trail Blazers fans and city of Portland that I love truly will be … and they will be addressed truthfully. Excited for my next chapter!"

Even though there's speculation that Jimmy Butler made such a statement due to the fact that he was upset about the whole three-team deal, especially for the fact that Damian Lillard won't be a part of the Miami Heat, what's your take? Why do you think Jimmy Butler made such a controversial statement?