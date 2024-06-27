Jimmy Butler Plans to Stay With Miami Heat Amid Golden State Warriors and 76ers Trade Rumors, NBA Insider Predicts

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Jimmy Butler intends to rejoin the Miami Heat regardless of an extension.

Windhorst said on the Pat McAfee Show, "From what I understand, Jimmy Butler is going to plan to be back with the Miami Heat next year. And even if there's no extension, he's going to focus on next season."

What did other reporters report?

In a post from May 30, Anthony Slater of The Athletic stated that he anticipated the Golden State Warriors to "enter the conversation" if the Heat decided to shop Butler. Additionally, on May 28, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer revealed that the Philadelphia 76ers saw the All-Star forward as a "fallback option" after pursuing Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Butler and Riley spat led to speculations of his departure

Butler, who was out due to a knee injury, and Heat team president Pat Riley got into a small argument over remarks Butler made about the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks. Reports that Butler requested an extension began to surface a few days after Riley made his remarks in public regarding the circumstances. Since joining the Heat in 2019, Butler has guided them to two appearances in the Finals.

Butler is enjoying poker in the off-season

Jimmy Butler defeated Brazilian soccer player Neymar in the Los Angeles Legends of the Felt event, taking home a $174,000 pot. Butler is on vacation, but Neymar was in town because he has a Copa America group stage match against Costa Rica on Monday.

A combination of celebrities and seasoned poker players attended the event, which was live-streamed over the weekend on Hustlers Casino. In addition to Neymar and Butler, other well-known figures were Jon Vlogs, Chris Eubank Jr., Dan Bilzerian, Ninja, and professional boxer Ryan Garcia.

