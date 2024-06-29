Jimmy Butler Spill Beans on Worst Part About Miami Heat Fans; DETAILS Inside

Jimmy Butler has never been afraid to voice his opinions throughout his career, and this has not changed during his time with the Miami Heat. Even though Playoff Jimmy has excelled in significant situations, he has also expressed his opinions and problems loudly.

There's a misconception in South Florida that sports fans—especially those of the Miami Heat—frequently arrive late to games. The stereotype is mostly accurate because, even during the playoffs, it is usual for Heat games to begin with a large number of empty seats in sight.

What did Butler say?

Butler talked about it in an interview with Complex Sports. He said that the fact that the fans frequently arrive after tipoff is the worst thing about being a Heat player, in his opinion.

Butler said, “What’s been the worst part to me? Our fans never show up on time. They never show up on time. And I’m just like, ‘damn, I want it to be rocking from, like, the jump ball.’ Fans, come on!”

Butler has generally had nothing but positive things to say about his time as a Heat player. He has grown to be a fan favorite and has guided the team to several postseason trips, including an unexpected trip to the NBA Finals in 2023. Because of his penchant for making big plays in the postseason, he has earned the moniker "Playoff Jimmy."

Unfortunate injury for Jimmy Butler

Unfortunately for the Heat, Butler suffered an injury during the Play-In Tournament this year, which prevented him from participating in the first round. As a result, the Boston Celtics defeated the Heat in five games.

