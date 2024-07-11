Jimmy Butler to Remain with Miami Heat; Not Being Shopped Despite Contract Decision, NBA Insider Reveals

Every time a player of high caliber becomes available in the trade market, the Miami Heat are involved in trade talks. With just two years remaining on Jimmy Butler’s contract—the final year being a player option—the Heat can only be certain to have Butler in South Beach through the end of the 2024–2025 season.

Butler reportedly hasn't held back in communicating to the Heat his preference to settle on a maximum contract extension as soon as possible. The 34-year-old wing's demands haven't been met by the Heat front office, though, which has opened the door for a potential Butler trade out of Miami.

However, it appears that the Heat are refusing to budge and are keeping Jimmy Butler out of any trade negotiations. Butler, meanwhile, is currently trying to gauge his worth in the market, which will further motivate him to have a successful 2024–25 season.

What did Barry Jackson write?

Jackson wrote, “Butler originally wanted an extension from the Heat this summer, but then changed his mind after Miami did not offer one. He now intends to play out this season and not sign an extension with any team and will become a free agent in the summer of 2025. The Heat is not shopping Butler, according to a source.”

Advertisement

Trading Jimmy Butler away isn't the worst idea for the Heat, considering the going rate for quality forwards these days (Mikal Bridges netted the Brooklyn Nets a total of five first-round picks and a pick swap). The Heat will restructure their roster after a Butler trade, so they might not be prepared to part with their current core yet.

But they need to step up if the Heat want to compete with the other Eastern Conference heavyweights. The Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Orlando Magic will all be vying for a spot near the top of the East, while the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers loaded up this offseason to unseat the Boston Celtics.

Why Miami Heat are hesitant to give Butler a max deal?

It makes sense that the Heat were hesitant to offer Butler the longest possible extension. Butler's age at the start of the 2024–25 season will be 35. Although Butler is still among the league's best forwards, averaging 20/5/5 on 50/41/86 shooting splits in the previous campaign, there is worry that, given his age, his playstyle and injury history could cause a rapid decline.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jimmy Butler Plans to Stay With Miami Heat Amid Golden State Warriors and 76ers Trade Rumors, NBA Insider Predicts