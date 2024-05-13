Jimmy Uso Predicted To Return With Roman Reigns Ahead of Potential Bloodline Feud With Solo Sikoa

Jimmy Uso was the first casualty of Bloodline after his loss to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 40. Having been around the Bloodline for the past 12 months and even taking on his blood Jey Uso, for going against Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso was kicked out from the group after facing a defeat at WrestleMania 40.

Solo Sikoa who has hijacked the new Bloodline group attacked Jimmy Uso with a debuting Tama Tonga to teach Jimmy a lesson. And where has he been since then ? Nobody knows. Jimmy hasn’t made an appearance in WWE after being axed from the Bloodline. However, we now have a plot revelation about Jimmy Uso.

Roman Reigns’s return to happen with Jimmy Uso?

According to a new rumor, Jimmy Uso might reunite with his estranged brother, Jey Uso which might take place alongside the return of Roman Reigns to the Bloodline. This theory was floated on the Busted Open Podcast by Jonathan and Justin. Mirroring what the fans have been speculating, they agreed, "You know, I think we all are expecting Jimmy to resurface and when Jimmy resurfaces. He and Jey come back together. "

The duo also pitched a potential match of Solo Sikoa with Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa of the new Bloodline against Roman Reigns with Jimmy and Jey Uso. The WWE fans have been eagerly waiting for the reunion of The Uso’s ever since their underwhelming match at WrestleMania 40.

Roman Reigns, on the other hand, is expected to mark his return to WWE around SummerSlam. However, another plot twist was introduced by Solo Sikoa on this week of SmackDown when he said that Roman Reigns has handed over to him the charge of Bloodline till he is back.

It's common knowledge that Paul Heyman, The Wiseman, hasn't been in touch with Roman Reigns. However, it's puzzling how Solo Sikoa managed to hear from Roman Reigns. Regardless, fans are eagerly anticipating Roman Reigns' return to face Solo Sikoa and his allies.

We might be headed for Roman Reigns and The Uso’s versus Solo Sikoa’s new Bloodline at some pay-per-view.

