Jinder Mahal Breaks Silence on Rumors About Brock Lesnar Refusing to Fight Him at Survivor Series 2017

This year started well for former WWE champion Jinder Mahal after he managed to attract fans once again. The Modern Day Maharaja made his comeback to WWE television on the first Monday Night Raw of the year. Mahal came to the center of the WWE ring and started talking trash about US citizens, playing his all-time heel character.

Surprisingly, The Rock made his WWE comeback and interrupted Jinder Mahal, leading to a fantastic segment between the two. WWE fanatics appreciated the Modern Day Maharaja for being on point and delivering a perfect segment with The Rock.

Mahal’s fantastic performance earned him a WWE World Heavyweight Championship match against the champion at that time, Seth Rollins. The same week, Mahal got massive support from the fans after AEW president Tony Khan took shots at WWE for giving him the title shot.

WWE fanatics had high hopes that Jinder Mahal would definitely get a better booking this year after the fantastic start, but shockingly, WWE released all Indian WWE superstars, including Jinder Mahal, Veer Mahan, and Sangha.

Did Brock Lesnar actually refuse to work with Jinder Mahal?

Recently, Jinder Mahal had a fun chat on Chris Van Vliet's YouTube channel, where he opened up about his WWE run. At one point, he addressed one of the most significant controversies surrounding his WWE run—whether Brock Lesnar really denied fighting him at Survivor Series 2017, which eventually cost him his championship.

Jinder Mahal denied the rumor and expressed that Brock Lesnar didn’t actually refuse to work with him. Instead, Lesnar pitched working with AJ Styles because, stylistically, it was a better match. Both Lesnar and Jinder Mahal were heels, which would make less sense.

Jinder Mahal said, “The headline came out, ‘Brock Lesnar refused to work with Jinder.’ I don’t think he refused. I think it was because he probably pitched for a match with AJ because, stylistically, it is a much better match. Me and Brock are both heels. Who’s gonna put heat on who? It was gonna be a flat match. It would have just been him suplexing me a bunch of times; maybe the Singh Bros get involved. But the match he had with AJ was phenomenal.”

Mahal further revealed when he came to know about losing his WWE Championship to AJ Styles in 2017. The Modern Day Maharaja said, “I had it [the WWE Championship] for six months, and I didn’t know that I was losing the championship until the day of. We were in Manchester, and we had the title match. We get to the building. Michael Hayes tells me to go talk to Vince and sends us to Vince’s office; Vince (McMahon) tells me you’re dropping the championship.”

When will Brock Lesnar return?

Former WWE champion The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar, is currently out of action. The last time Brock Lesnar stepped foot inside the WWE ring was at the SummerSlam 2023 pay-per-view, where The Beast Incarnate faced The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes in a trilogy match.

Brock Lesnar dominated the match and sent Cody Rhodes on a free trip to Suplex City multiple times. By the end of the match, Cody Rhodes found enough gaps in Lesnar’s game plan, gathered himself, and caught Brock Lesnar in his inverted clutch. He gave him his triple Cross Rhodes and pinned Brock Lesnar clean.

The ending of the match shocked the fans when, in an unplanned moment, Brock Lesnar showcased respect towards Cody Rhodes and lifted his hand as the winner in front of the crowd, passing the torch of WWE to Cody Rhodes.

Since then, there’s been no sign of Brock Lesnar, as he was reportedly involved in Janel Grant and Vince McMahon’s lawsuit. WWE fanatics and experts believe SummerSlam 2024 is the perfect time for Brock Lesnar to return.

Brock Lesnar could return after the match between Gunther and Damian Priest at SummerSlam 2024. Either he could cost Gunther his match or have an intense face-off with Gunther if he wins the championship.

Later, WWE could book the massive match between Gunther and Brock Lesnar at the WWE Bash in Berlin 2024. The match between Gunther and Brock Lesnar was in WWE’s plans for WrestleMania XL. What would be your reaction if Brock Lesnar locks horns with Gunther? Comment below.

