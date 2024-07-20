Jinder Mahal Reveals Heartbreaking Backstage Details About His WWE Run Before Release

Former WWE champion Jinder Mahal kicked off this year with a bang after he returned to WWE at the Day 1 Monday Night RAW edition and, in classic Morden Day Maharaja style, started dissing the WWE Universe and the American people, surprisingly to confront Jinder Mahal, The Rock made his return.

The segment between The Rock and Jinder Mahal was an instant classic. For his performance, Mahal earned the respect and praise of WWE fanatics. As a result, WWE gave Jinder Mahal a championship match against the WWE World Heavyweight Champion at that time, Seth Rollins.

Jinder Mahal became a fan favorite before the match after AEW president Tony Khan took shots at Modern Day Maharaja and WWE. Khan criticized WWE's booking and wondered how WWE could suddenly book Jinder in a championship match.

Professional wrestling fans flipped on Tony Khan and showcased Jinder Mahal's massive support, making him the biggest babyface of that week. Fans and experts felt there was a golden period waiting for Mahal, just like in 2017, but shockingly, WWE released all Indian WWE superstars, including Jinder Mahal, Veer Mahan, and Sangha.

Jinder Mahal was listed as a manager

Recently, Jinder Mahal made an appearance on Chris Van Vliet's YouTube channel, where Jinder shared multiple incidents in WWE, such as Brock Lesnar refusing to work with him at Survivor Series 2017, which cost him his belt and many more.

While talking, Jinder Mahal opened up about a heartbreaking backstage incident, where he said he used to pitch angles to writers, and he asked how Indus Sher and he could engage in rivalry and a significant storyline; one time he saw the SmackDown and Raw male heels in tag team section he Indus Sher as a heel and his name was in brackets, and to which he asked writer why his name is not under wrestler. He said that WWE management no longer wants Jinder to be a wrestler, and now he will act as a manager to Indus Sher.

Jinder Mahal said on his own, “So I wasn’t even listed as an active talent, and I asked the writer, ‘Hey, was it discussed that I’m not wrestling anymore?’ He said, ‘Yeah, yeah, it was brought up that you’re just gonna manage Indus Sher.’‘

Roman Reigns turns down Punjabi Prison Match against Jinder Mahal

At one point, Jinder Mahal revealed he and Roman Reigns were booked to have a massive speculation match, possibly referring to his 2017 championship run or 2018 run.

Jinder Mahal opened up, “Actually, I was supposed to have one with Roman Reigns At Extreme Rules, possibly. I think we just had a regular straight-up match, and it was in Chicago, too. There was talk of that. There was talk of the Punjabi Prison match coming back. Yes, me and Roman (Reigns) in the Punjabi Prison match. And then did he just say, I don’t think so. Yeah. Yeah. Just like Brock (Lesnar) .”

The match never happened. Instead, Jinder and Roman Reigns locked horns at Money in the Bank 2018, where Roman Reigns defeated Jinder Mahal.