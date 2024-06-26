Jiri Prochazka Alleges Alex Pereira Uses Black Magic to Win Fights Ahead of UFC 303 Showdown

Fight fans are now just days away from witnessing the spectacular UFC 303 pay-per-view. Initially, former UFC two divisional champion Conor McGregor was booked after a long layoff of almost three and half years.

Mystic Mac was supposed to lock horns with the sixth-ranked UFC lightweight contender and former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler at the main event of the UFC 303 pay-per-view.

Unfortunately, the company had to cancel the main event match-up after Notorious injured himself in the training camp ahead of his return showdown.

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira accepted the short-notice fight, replacing McGregor and Chandler at UFC 303 main event. Alex Pereira will now square off against former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka for the crown of the light heavyweight division.

Recently, Jiri Prochazka spoke to Ariel Helwani on his MMA Hour Show. The Czech Samurai claimed he knows the truth behind Alex Pereira’s rapid success and it is his spirituality and magic, which he had used before his fights.

Jiri Prochazka said, “I think he believes a lot in help of spiritual things, and that’s something that I think he can’t fight without because I want to keep that in a clear line. Just the sport performance, pure performance, man versus man, but I think he doesn’t know how to fight without that because he used these things every time, so I think right now, I’m looking forward to that."

He continued, “Everybody knows he is working with some Shamanics, with some Shamans from his hometown and he believes in some spiritual help from them. I believe too, but I believe in the best performance, in human performance right here right now, without no magic, and let’s see if Alex will still work like that because it’s working but I believe in a clear way, and I will do that and I want to win by that way."

UFC 303 Match Card

Conor McGregor pulling himself out of the already sold-out UFC 303 pay-per-view came as a major shakeup for the company and fight fans. Ultimately, Alex Pereira picked the short-notice fight against former UFC champion Jiri Prochazka in a rematch for the championship strap. Here is the list of matches scheduled on the UFC 303 card.

UFC 303 Alex Pereira vs Jiri Prochazka two is set to take place on June 29, 2024, at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, part of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Area, United States of America

Main Card

Alex Pereira (c) vs Jiri Prochazka (light heavyweight championship)

Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes (featherweight)

Anthony Smith vs Carlos Ulberg (light heavyweight)

Mayra Bueno Silva vs Macy Chiasson (women's bantamweight)

Ian Machado Garry vs Michael Page (welterweight)

Prelims Card

Joe Pyfer vs Mac-Andre Barriault (middleweight)

Charles Jourdain vs. Jean Silva (featherweight)

Cub Swanson vs. Andre Fili (featherweight)

Payton Talbott vs. Yanis Ghemmouri (bantamweight)

Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs Gillian Robertson (women's strawweight)

Andrei Arlovski vs. Martin Buday (heavyweight)

Rei Tsuruya vs. Carlos Hernandez (flyweight)

Ricky Simon vs. Vinicius Oliveira; (bantamweight)

