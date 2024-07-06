Jiří Procházka Claims He Can Beat Alex Pereira In Potential Trilogy Fight; Names Jamahal Hill As Potential Future Opponent

Jiří Procházka still believes he can beat Alex Pereira. Despite suffering two losses against the Brazilian fighter, the Czech native claims he has what it takes to defeat Poatan if they fight again.

Throughout his brief stint in the UFC, Jiří Procházka has lost twice out of his six fights. The knockout artist was unfortunately on the receiving end of two brutal knockouts delivered by light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Jiří Procházka believes he can beat Alex Pereira

The controversial UFC 303 card was a spectacular one. Despite multiple fallouts, the event was seen as a massive success. Headlining the main event was Alex Pereira, who was said to defend his light heavyweight championship belt against Jiří Procházka.

Both fighters stepped in on short notice and did not fail to deliver. Despite having his moments, Jiří Procházka was brutalized by a devastating head kick that Alex Pereira delivered in the second round.

Pereira successfully defended his light heavyweight championship. Despite losing to the Brazilian kickboxer twice, Jiří Procházka recently revealed he has what it takes to beat Poatan if they fight again. In an interview with Czech internet news portal TN.cz, Procházka spoke about his loss and potential opponents for his future.

“I know I can beat Pereira,” said Jiří Procházka. The former light heavyweight champion believes he “has what it takes” to defeat the Brazilian fighter. He anticipates another fight against Poatan to “unlock” his true potential.

Advertisement

He also went on to name potential opponents he could face in the future. Jiří Procházka names Jamahal Hill, Magomed Ankalaev, and Jan Blachowicz as potential opponents he is interested in fighting.

Jamahal Hill vs Jiří Procházka is a fight that fans seem to be excited about. Both contenders are coming off a brutal loss against Alex Pereira; facing each other is one for the ages. Although his next fight is yet to be confirmed, the former light heavyweight champion expresses interest in said contenders.

Also read: Jiri Prochazka Religion: All You Need to Know about Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion’s Beliefs

Jiří Procházka’s coach reveals possible shift to middleweight

Former light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka has had quite a career in the division. The Czech native has knocked out several opponents, earning him the gold. He is often regarded as a prospect of the division, despite his loss to Alex Pereira.

Advertisement

Jiří Procházka recently anticipated fighting other light heavyweight contenders. Despite losing the title, the former champion expresses fighting in the division until he gets another shot for the belt.

However, his coach reveals different plans going forward. In a recent interview with TN.cz, Martin Karaivanov revealed Procházka’s possible shift to the middleweight division. “Middleweight would give meaning as a new restart,” said Jiří’s coach.

Although they do not plan on staying at middleweight forever, a fresh start at a new weight division would help Jiří Procházka gain confidence. The Czech native anticipates evolving as a fighter or quitting the sport altogether.

Fans are excited to see what Jiří Procházka does next in his career. The Czech native’s team will provide an update on his next move in his UFC career. Does he fight at light heavyweight or move to middleweight for a fresh start?