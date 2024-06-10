Jiri Prochazka Confirms Signing Bout Agreement Amid Rumors of Alex Pereira Rematch for Light Heavyweight Title

Will Jiri Prochazka fight Alex Pereira next?

Jiri Prochazka appeared at the Oktagon MMA 58 event, taking place in the Czech Republic. He confirmed signing a fight agreement. Prochazka, however, has claimed that he’s waiting for the UFC to announce it.

Prochazka has been rumored to fight Alex Pereira at UFC 305. The PPV event will take place in Perth, Australia. Prochazka and Pereira previously fought at UFC 295. Pereira won the headlining bout via a second-round finish.

Prochazka, though, had his moments. There were also claims that the fight was stopped prematurely. ‘BJP’ showed his prowess when he finished Rakic in a sensational manner at UFC 300.

Alex Pereira, meanwhile, defended his title at UFC 300 against Jamahal Hill. ‘Poatan’ scored a first-round KO finish to mark his first title defense. The Brazilian could face Prochazka in a rematch next.

Alex Pereira has revealed Jiri Prochazka as likely next opponent

Alex Pereira has previously revealed that Jiri Prochazka is his likely next opponent. ‘Poatan’ gave SportsNet an interview ahead of UFC 302. He spoke about eyeing an August return.

Addressing his next opponent, the light heavyweight champion said, “I’m not the type of guy to call out names or pick fights. Whoever they want me to fight [I will fight], but the name on the table right now is Jiri Prochazka. But it’s still in negotiations. I don’t know [when we would fight], we’re still in talks.”

Alex Pereira, however, claimed that his return date and opponent are not set in stone. Prochazka’s recent announcement, though, could suggest that a rematch is on course next.