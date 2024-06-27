Jiri Prochazka Doubles Down on Claims That Alex Pereira Uses Rituals Before Fights: ‘He Can’t Fight Without That'

Jiri Prochazka has made a startling claim about Alex Pereira’s pre-fight rituals ahead of their UFC 303 showdown. ‘BJP’ has claimed that Pereira practices those to gain an unfair advantage in his fights.

He reckons Pereira can’t fight without those rituals and further asks their UFC 303 rematch to be a fair contest. The light-heavyweight knockout artists are set to clash inside the octagon this weekend.

Jiri Prochazka explains his stance on Alex Pereira’s rituals

Jiri Prochazka has previously claimed that Alex Pereira uses black magic to have an advantage in his fight. He has now doubled down on that notion, saying on UFC 303 media day, “He [Pereira] is doing these rituals before the fight. Everybody can feel that. What's around him and what's going on.”

He went on to say, “And I think that Alex can't fight without that. So that's something [that] he uses normally in fighting. Let's see. Right now this is my challenge to him, if we can fight in a clear way in this case.”

‘BJP’ further urged ‘Poatan’ to fight him only based on his skills. The Brazilian does unusual stuff like painting his face, shaving his hair, walking to the octagon by throwing an arrow, and other things.

However, those are often seen as showmanship as they intrigue fans more ahead of Pereira’s fights. Prochazka, though, thinks a different aura of energy could be felt around Pereira.

Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira previously fought at UFC 295 for the vacant light-heavyweight title. ‘Poatan’ sealed a second-round KO in that fight. It was a back-and-forth affair before the finishing sequence.

Their UFC 303 showdown is expected to be evenly matched as well. Both fighters are stepping in on short notice to save the card after Conor McGregor had to pull out of his UFC 303 fight against Michael Chandler.

Alex Pereira reacts to Jiri Prochazka’s claims

Alex Pereira has reacted to Jiri Prochazka’s claims about the light-heavyweight title fight at UFC 303. Pereira claimed everyone believes in their spirits and Prochazka should find his own.

‘Poatan’ said on UFC 303 media day, “Well everybody has their own spirits, we’re not just made of flesh and bone. If he did not find his or he doesn’t believe, that’s not my fault.”

Both Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka are exceptionally skillful fighters and their UFC 303 showdown is expected to be a barn-burner.