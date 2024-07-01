Jiri Prochazka Hints at Retirement in First Statement After Alex Pereira Loss at UFC 303: ‘To Be the Strongest'

Jiri Prochazka claimed he’d either improve to the next level or retire following his UFC 303 loss to Alex Pereira. ‘BJP’ took to Instagram to reflect on his knockout defeat to ‘Poatan’ in the main event of the PPV.

Prochazka congratulated Pereira for the win, acknowledging that the Brazilian was the better fighter. The Czech fighter also claimed that he’d be heading back to the gym straight away to sharpen himself.

Jiri Prochazka’s statement after Alex Pereira

Jiri Prochazka earned a mega USD 1 million despite his defeat against Alex Pereira at UFC 303. He said in an Instagram video message after the fight,

“Thanks to you Alex for the fight. You was [were] better. And only one thing goes on my mind, that I need to evolve to the next level, or don’t fight again. So simple, to be the strongest, this is the way. Thank you. See you in the gym.”

Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira clashed in a light heavyweight title rematch. Pereira won the first round via a second-round finish despite Prochazka having his moments at UFC 295.

However, he failed to put Pereira in any real danger at UFC 303. ‘Poatan’ earned a buzzer-beating knockdown in the first round after his signature left hook landed clean.

Right at the start of the second round, Pereira landed a devastating head kick with some ground and pound to follow. He earned a finish and secured the second defense of his light heavyweight title.

Former champion Prochazka was visibly upset. He is a martial artist who always yearns to improve and give his best inside the octagon. Hence, it was a tough result to swallow for Prochazka, who has now vowed to become better before fighting again.

Alex Pereira reveals how locker room video led to finish against Jiri Prochazka

Alex Pereira revealed he saw a social media video of Jiri Prochazka warming up ahead of their UFC 303 fight. ‘Poatan’ claimed he noticed Prochazka was too cautious about the calf kick, which led him to go for the head kick.

He said at the post-fight press conferance, “I saw he was too focused on avoiding the calf kick, so he was leaving his hands down and leaving the head exposed. So, I told him [Cruz], I’m going to explore the high kick.”

Little things like these make the difference for an experienced combat athlete like Alex Pereira. An innocent workout video turned out to be Jiri Prochazka’s downfall at UFC 303.