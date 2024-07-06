Jiri Prochazka Reveals He Battled Staph Infection and Other Health Issues Before Alex Pereira Fight

Did Jiri Prochazka step into the Octagon at UFC 303 already at a disadvantage? The former UFC light heavyweight champion has revealed that he wasn't just battling Alex Pereira but also his own health. Two weeks before the fight, Prochazka was dealing with a serious staph infection, originating from a tick bite.

Despite this, he chose to fight. Why risk it? He shared with CNN Prima that what appeared as mere physical readiness was actually a façade. "Even though I said everything was fine, it wasn't," admitted Prochazka. Could this explain the outcome of the fight?

Prochazka reveals staph infection and more

Jiri Prochazka recently revealed that he fought Alex Pereira at UFC 303 while battling a severe staph infection. This health issue stemmed from a tick bite that left an unhealed wound on his leg. Prochazka shared, "The last two weeks have been health-wise – even though I said everything was fine, it wasn’t. This was manifested by staphylococcus, a spot on the body after a tick bite, an unhealed wound on the leg, a crunch in the back after heavy lifting."

Despite these setbacks, Prochazka courageously stepped into the octagon. Unfortunately, he suffered a second-round knockout loss to Pereira. This defeat marked another challenging moment in Prochazka's career, yet he remains undeterred.

His coach, Martin Karaivanov, has some advice for Prochazka’s future. Karaivanov suggested that Prochazka consider moving down to the middleweight division. He stated, “Everything was fine. I don’t know what happened. Jiri himself said afterward that he couldn’t get into the match.”

Karaivanov continued, “This time, everything was great before the match. Everything was in sync, Jiri was really ready. We wouldn’t have taken it on short notice if we weren’t sure he was ready.”

Prochazka’s coach believes a move to middleweight could be a fresh start. He explained, “He is still old enough to fit relatively well into middleweight. So of course, we will talk about it. It will not just be my decision, but the team’s decision. Middleweight would give meaning as a new restart.”

This perspective offers hope and a potential new path for Prochazka as he recovers and contemplates his next steps.

Procházka not done yet

Jiří Procházka is not just licking his wounds after his knockout loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 303; he's looking ahead with confidence. "I know I can beat Pereira. I feel I have what it takes," Procházka asserted in a recent chat with TN.cz. He believes a third match could be the charm to "unlock" his true potential against the formidable Brazilian.

But it's not just Pereira on his radar. Procházka is eyeing potential clashes with top contenders like Jamahal Hill, Magomed Ankalaev, and Jan Blachowicz, setting the stage for some electrifying matchups.

The buzz is real, especially around a possible showdown with Jamahal Hill—both fighters are hungry for redemption after their defeats by Pereira, promising a clash that could be one for the ages.

What do you think—should Procházka move down to middleweight, or should he stay and pursue another shot at Pereira in the light heavyweight division?