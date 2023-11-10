Jiří Procházka vs Alex Pereira UFC 295: All details, date, time, match card, how and where to watch

UFC is set to host their second major card of UFC 295 after a successful show of UFC 294, where Islam Makhachev defended his title successfully and knocked out UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic was set for UFC 295 for the UFC heavyweight championship, but Jon Jones tore his pec while sparring and now he will be out for at least eight months.

After Jon Jones got injured UFC CEO Dana White pulled Stipe Miocic as well out of the event and the co-main event Jiří Procházka vs Alex Pereira for a vacant light heavyweight title was announced as new main event of the card.

This new match for the interim light heavyweight championship was announced as the co-main event and the rest card is the same.

Match card UFC 295

Main Card

Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka, vacant light heavyweight title



Tom Aspinall vs. Sergei Pavlovich, interim heavyweight title



Mackenzie Dern vs. Jessica Andrade, women's strawweight



Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Matt Frevola, lightweights



Pat Sabatini vs. Diego Lopes featherweights

Prelims

Steve Erceg vs. Matt Schnell, flyweights



Loopy Godinez vs. Tabatha Ricci, women's strawweight



Nazim Sadykhov vs. Viacheslav Borschev, lightweights



Mateusz Rebecki vs. Nurullo Aliev, lightweight

Early Prelims

Steve Erceg vs. Matt Schnell, flyweights



Loopy Godinez vs. Tabatha Ricci, women's strawweight



Nazim Sadykhov vs. Viacheslav Borschev, lightweights



Mateusz Rebecki vs. Nurullo Aliev, lightweights



Jamal Emmers vs. Dennis Buzukja, featherweights



Jared Gordon vs. Mark Madsen, lightweights



John Castaneda vs. Kyung Ho Kang, bantamweights



Joshua Van vs. Kevin Borjas, flyweights

Date and time and how to watch: UFC 295

The UFC 295 event is on November 11th. The event will be hosted at Madison Square Garden New York City. The early prelims start from 6 PM ET, the prelims card will start from 8 PM ET and the main card will start from 10 PM ET. The expected time for the main event is 12:15 approximately. You can watch the events on ESPN + PPV.

