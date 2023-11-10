Jiří Procházka vs Alex Pereira UFC 295: All details, date, time, match card, how and where to watch
Get details from the early prelims card through the main event title match between Jiří Procházka and Alex Pereira, including fight time, predictions and how to watch.
Key Highlight
-
UFC 295 full match card
-
UFC 295 main event match time
UFC is set to host their second major card of UFC 295 after a successful show of UFC 294, where Islam Makhachev defended his title successfully and knocked out UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.
Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic was set for UFC 295 for the UFC heavyweight championship, but Jon Jones tore his pec while sparring and now he will be out for at least eight months.
After Jon Jones got injured UFC CEO Dana White pulled Stipe Miocic as well out of the event and the co-main event Jiří Procházka vs Alex Pereira for a vacant light heavyweight title was announced as new main event of the card.
This new match for the interim light heavyweight championship was announced as the co-main event and the rest card is the same.
ALSO READ: When Dana White banned Islam Makhachev from fighting in the UFC 5 years before he overtook Jon Jones as P4P king
Match card UFC 295
Main Card
- Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka, vacant light heavyweight title
- Tom Aspinall vs. Sergei Pavlovich, interim heavyweight title
- Mackenzie Dern vs. Jessica Andrade, women's strawweight
- Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Matt Frevola, lightweights
- Pat Sabatini vs. Diego Lopes featherweights
Prelims
- Steve Erceg vs. Matt Schnell, flyweights
- Loopy Godinez vs. Tabatha Ricci, women's strawweight
- Nazim Sadykhov vs. Viacheslav Borschev, lightweights
- Mateusz Rebecki vs. Nurullo Aliev, lightweight
Early Prelims
- Steve Erceg vs. Matt Schnell, flyweights
- Loopy Godinez vs. Tabatha Ricci, women's strawweight
- Nazim Sadykhov vs. Viacheslav Borschev, lightweights
- Mateusz Rebecki vs. Nurullo Aliev, lightweights
- Jamal Emmers vs. Dennis Buzukja, featherweights
- Jared Gordon vs. Mark Madsen, lightweights
- John Castaneda vs. Kyung Ho Kang, bantamweights
- Joshua Van vs. Kevin Borjas, flyweights
Date and time and how to watch: UFC 295
The UFC 295 event is on November 11th. The event will be hosted at Madison Square Garden New York City. The early prelims start from 6 PM ET, the prelims card will start from 8 PM ET and the main card will start from 10 PM ET. The expected time for the main event is 12:15 approximately. You can watch the events on ESPN + PPV.
ALSO READ: When Dana White banned Islam Makhachev from fighting in the UFC 5 years before he overtook Jon Jones as P4P king
Expertise: Sports Education: A graduate in Humanities - BA, from Poddar Internation College, Jaipur Meet Nayan...