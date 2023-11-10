Jiří Procházka vs Alex Pereira UFC 295: All details, date, time, match card, how and where to watch

Get details from the early prelims card through the main event title match between Jiří Procházka and Alex Pereira, including fight time, predictions and how to watch.

UFC is set to host their second major card of UFC 295 after a successful show of UFC 294, where Islam Makhachev defended his title successfully and knocked out UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic was set for UFC 295 for the UFC heavyweight championship, but Jon Jones tore his pec while sparring and now he will be out for at least eight months.

After Jon Jones got injured UFC CEO Dana White pulled Stipe Miocic as well out of the event and the co-main event Jiří Procházka vs Alex Pereira for a vacant light heavyweight title was announced as new main event of the card.

This new match for the interim light heavyweight championship was announced as the co-main event and the rest card is the same.

Match card UFC 295

Main Card

  • Alex Pereira  vs. Jiri Prochazka,      vacant light heavyweight title
     
  • Tom Aspinall vs. Sergei Pavlovich,  interim heavyweight title
     
  • Mackenzie Dern  vs. Jessica Andrade, women's strawweight
     
  • Benoit Saint-Denis  vs. Matt Frevola, lightweights
     
  • Pat Sabatini vs. Diego Lopes  featherweights

Prelims

Early Prelims

  • Steve Erceg  vs. Matt Schnell, flyweights
     
  • Loopy Godinez vs. Tabatha Ricci, women's strawweight
     
  • Nazim Sadykhov  vs. Viacheslav Borschev, lightweights
     
  • Mateusz Rebecki  vs. Nurullo Aliev, lightweights
     
  • Jamal Emmers  vs. Dennis Buzukja, featherweights
     
  • Jared Gordon  vs. Mark Madsen, lightweights
     
  • John Castaneda  vs. Kyung Ho Kang, bantamweights
     
  • Joshua Van  vs. Kevin Borjas, flyweights

Date and time and how to watch: UFC 295

The UFC 295 event is on November 11th. The event will be hosted at Madison Square Garden New York City. The early prelims start from 6 PM ET, the prelims card will start from 8 PM ET and the main card will start from 10 PM ET. The expected time for the main event is 12:15 approximately. You can watch the events on  ESPN + PPV.

