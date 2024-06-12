Jiří Procházka's Two-Word Reaction to Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler UFC 303 Replacement Speculation: DETAILS Inside

After the mega-success of UFC 302, where UFC lightweight champion and number one ranked pound-for-pound fighter Islam Makhachev defended his championship strap against former UFC interim champion Dustin Poirier, who was potentially fighting for the gold strap for the last time in his career.

The company is gearing up to host another massive pay-per-view event, UFC 303. The anticipation for the event is at an all-time high; all major records are already broken ahead of the show.

There is uncertainty around UFC 303, and according to some rumors, the main event match between returning Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler is at risk. There is a chance that the main event match between Notorious and Iron Chandler could get canceled.

According to a rumor, UFC could actually remove the main event match between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler and replace it with another whole new match. The potential fight might be a rematch between former light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka and current Alex Pereira.

Recently, Jiří Procházka gave an interview with Oktagon MMA, where he revealed he had signed a contract for his next UFC fight. The interviewer asked Czech Samurai if Alex Pereira and him are potentially replacing Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 303.

Jiří Procházka gave his two-word reaction to the interview question and said, “Nice speculation. There are even more variables, but if it will be discussed in Ireland, we’ll see.”

Advertisement

The Czech Samurai later discussed his next UFC fight. Procházka said, “I would also like to announce that I’ve signed something, but we will have to wait because, again, my organization is a bit late with it, so I hope in a few days, we will know, and it will be out there, and we will go for it.”

What’s next for Jiří Procházka

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka revealed in a recent interview that he has signed for his next fight in UFC after winning his last fight in UFC at UFC 300 against Aleksandar Rakić. The Czech Samurai knocked out Aleksandar Rakić in round two of the UFC 300 fight.

A couple of days back, Alex Pereira gave an interview to SportsNet, where he revealed that he would potentially defend his light heavyweight championship against former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka in a rematch.

Advertisement

Alex Pereira said, “I’m not the type of guy to call out names or pick fights. Whoever they want me to fight, I will fight, but the name on the table right now is Jiri Prochazka. But it’s still in negotiations. I don’t know when we would fight. We’re still in talks.”

Jiří Procházka and Alex Pereira fought for the vacant UFC light heavyweight championship at the main event of UFC 295. Stone Hand stopped Procházka in round two with a technical knockout, and Poatan captured the second championship in the UFC. Multiple UFC fans felt the referee stopped the match early.

All questions will be answered once The Czech Samurai and Poatan once again step inside the UFC octagon and fight for five rounds straight. There will be only one light heavyweight king and champion this time.

ALSO READ: Why Dricus du Plessis Declined Rumored Israel Adesanya Fight at UFC 300? Find Out