The past few weeks are turning out to be a tragic time for the entire football community leaving them to grapple with grief and shock.

Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback JJ McCarthy finds himself once again in a situation of loss as another friend from the football community passes away.

Just as the football world was reeling from the loss of Vikings rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson, who died in a car crash at the age of 24 in early July, comes another tragic news of Andre Seldon Jr.

Jackson’s accident had occurred in Prince George's County, Maryland, which also claimed the lives of two of Jackson's former high school teammates.

Shortly after, the NFL community then mourned the untimely death of legend Jacoby Jones, whose passing sent grieving chills through the league.

And Now, within the span of a month, McCarthy finds himself mourning yet another friend and former teammate.

What happened to Andre Seldon Jr.?

Andre Seldon Jr., a 22-year-old former Michigan football player, tragically lost his life in a cliff-diving accident at Porcupine Dam in Utah.

The Cache County Sheriff's Office reported that Seldon failed to resurface after diving, and despite efforts by the Utah Department of Public Safety dive team, his body was recovered underwater later that evening.

McCarthy took to social media to honour his fallen friend, sharing a photo of Seldon with the poignant message, "Man...you will be missed my brother."

Seldon's journey in football was one of promise and growth.

After his time at Michigan, where he earned Academic All-Big Ten honours in 2021, Seldon transferred to New Mexico State.

There, he made a significant impact over two seasons, with 97 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, and 11 pass breakups.

His talent and leadership were evident as he became team captain at New Mexico State.

Seldon had recently transferred to Utah State, where he was set to continue his football career and academic pursuits.

Utah State's interim head coach and defensive coordinator, Nate Dreiling, expressed his heartbreak, stating, "Our football program is heartbroken to have to endure the loss of one of our own. I can tell you he was an incredible person and teammate."

Diana Sabau, Utah State University's vice president and director of athletics, echoed these sentiments, saying that the Utah State University's athletics family is devastated over the sudden death of Andre Seldon Jr.

JJ McCarthy's Journey Through Grief

For JJ McCarthy, this latest loss compounds an already difficult month.

Having experienced the shock of losing Khyree Jackson and Jacoby Jones in quick succession, the young quarterback now faces the challenge of processing yet another tragedy.

McCarthy's journey with Seldon began at Michigan, where they shared the field and forged a friendship.

While their paths diverged as Seldon transferred to New Mexico State and later Utah State, the bond between them remained strong.

For McCarthy, as he prepares for his rookie season with the Vikings, these losses will undoubtedly shape his perspective and drive.

The memory of his friends, including Andre Seldon Jr., will definitely serve as motivation as he steps onto the NFL stage.

