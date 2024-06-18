JJ McCarthy With Help From GF Katya Kuropas Has Picked Up Offence for Vikings Quickly Ahead of NFL Rookie Year

The championship-winning quarterback JJ McCarthy doesn’t want to leave any stone unturned to continue his victory drill. After clinching a National Championship, the former Michigan Wolverines quarterback got drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2024 NFL draft. And the latest news suggests that McCarthy is head over heels to make his rookie season remarkable.

To understand the Vikings' offense in a better way, the young quarterback is going through the team's playbook alongside his girlfriend. Young McCarthy was one of the top prospects of the collegiate football players to get drafted in the NFL. Along with the former USC quarterback Caleb Williams who got drafted by the Chicago Bears, McCarthy’s NFL future was the highlight of the NFL draft. And now, the young quarterback wants to give his everything to the Vikings.

JJ McCarthy finds support from Katya Kuropas

MLFootball's Twitter account broke the news of McCarthy going through the team’s playbook and the names of the different plays to get on point with the team’s offense. However, he sits with his girlfriend Katya Kuropas, every night to go through it.

Breaking the news, MLFootball’s Twitter account wrote, “NEWS: #Vikings rookie QB JJ McCarthy reviews the playbook & play names with his fiancé Katya Kuropas every night. It has helped JJ pick up the offense very quickly.”

However, McCarthy will be playing his rookie season, and there’s much anticipation around it. The Vikings fans would be hoping that the rookie quarterback will end their Super Bowl drought.

JJ McCarthy in his rookie year

In the championship-winning season with the Wolverines, McCarthy scored 2991 passing yards and 22 touchdowns. Moreover, he scored 202 rushing yards and 5 rushing touchdowns in the season. After a commendable previous season, McCarthy will take charge of the Vikings offensive line alongside wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

The Vikings had a disappointing 2023 NFL season where he completed third in the NFC North division, and now all hopes are on the newly acquired QB. Under the guidance of head coach Kevin O'Connell, McCarthy will enter the gridiron to end the Super Bowl drought for the Vikings.

