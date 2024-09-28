JJ Redick Addresses Bronny James’ Lakers Debut While Sharing LA’s Next NBA Season Plans

The upcoming 2024-25 season is stirring up a lot of excitement for Lakers fans, and for good reason. Two big names are set to shape the narrative: JJ Redick, the sharp-shooting former NBA player turned head coach, and Bronny James, LeBron’s eldest son, who’s about to start his pro basketball journey. With these two on board, fans can’t help but wonder what’s in store for the Lakers this season.

JJ Redick may have traded his jersey for a clipboard, but his basketball IQ hasn’t skipped a beat. Known for his killer shooting and basketball insights on ESPN, Redick is now taking the reins as the Lakers’ head coach. He’s got a solid relationship with LeBron, thanks to their "Mind The Game" podcast days, which should make things interesting for the team dynamic this year.

Redick recently joined ESPN’s The Lowe Post podcast, where he opened up about his plans for the season, particularly when it comes to Bronny James. As he steps into his first head coaching job, Redick’s got a lot on his plate, from balancing LeBron’s leadership to developing younger players like Bronny. And let’s be honest—everyone’s wondering when we’ll get to see Bronny and LeBron share the court.

After an impressive stint with the USC Trojans, Bronny James was selected by the Lakers as the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. But while the thought of seeing father and son together on the court is exciting, Redick’s approach to Bronny’s development is grounded in patience.

During the podcast, Redick didn’t commit to an exact timeline for when Bronny would suit up for the Lakers’ main roster, but he reassured fans that the moment would happen sooner rather than later. “We’ve talked about it, and we’ve thought about it. We’ll get it done,” Redick said.

For now, the plan is to let Bronny develop with the Lakers’ G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers. Redick made it clear that this isn’t a step back for Bronny; it’s part of a bigger plan to nurture his growth as a player. “The G League is not a demotion by any stretch. We’re in the same building. I look at the G League as an extension of our team,” Redick explained.

Bronny is still young, and Redick believes that starting him in the G League will help him fine-tune his game before leaping to the NBA. “He’s the first player we get to mold and help develop,” Redick said. It’s clear that Bronny’s journey is just beginning, and the Lakers are taking a careful, thoughtful approach to his development.

While Bronny’s arrival has been the talk of the town, D'Angelo Russell is another name to watch this season. Russell has had a bit of a rollercoaster ride with the Lakers over the past couple of years, especially during the 2023-24 season. His struggles early on led to some tough love from then-coach Darvin Ham, and at one point, it seemed like his confidence took a hit.

But something clicked for Russell in January 2024. He found his rhythm and quickly became the Lakers' go-to 3-point shooter, even breaking Nick Van Exel’s long-standing franchise record for the most threes in a season. By the end of the year, he was shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc—an impressive turnaround.

Russell himself credits his critics for his mid-season comeback. “Public humiliation has done nothing but molded me into the killer that y'all see today,” he said. “I want all the smoke.”

With JJ Redick stepping in as head coach, Russell is poised to have an even bigger season. Redick, who knows a thing or two about shooting, has constantly communicated with Russell and is focused on setting him up for success. “He’s going to have a major role on this team,” Redick said. “D-Lo and I have talked a lot about putting him in a position to have a career year.”

With Redick’s confidence and support, Russell could be on the verge of something special this season.

The Lakers are a mix of seasoned vets and rising stars this season, and JJ Redick is tasked with pulling it all together. LeBron James is, of course, still the centerpiece, with Anthony Davis right there alongside him. But it’s the younger players—like Austin Reaves and Bronny James—who could be the key to the Lakers’ future.

Redick’s approach is all about balance. He wants to make sure the team is competitive now while also grooming the next generation of stars. It’s a delicate line to walk, especially with the weight of expectations that come with coaching LeBron’s Lakers.

