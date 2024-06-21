JJ Redick Contract: Will the Lakers New Coach Earn More or Less Than What Was Offered to UConn’s Dan Hurley?

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers appointed JJ Redick as their new coach, succeeding Darvin Ham who they let go following a first-round defeat to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference playoffs.

The Lakers initially targeted Dan Hurley , but he declined their offer and chose to return to college coaching. This triggered the Lakers to pursue Redick for their head coaching position.

Comparing Lakers' JJ Redick deal with UConn's Dan Hurley offer

JJ Redick, the former NBA guard, accepted a four-year deal with the Lakers. The decision followed Ham's dismissal as a coach. According to reports by The Athletic's insiders Shams Charania, Sam Amick, and Jovan Buha, the Lakers plan to pay Redick around $8 million per year for the duration of his agreement.

The Lakers secured JJ Redick for a deal considerably more affordable than the one proposed to UConn's Dan Hurley.

The contract reportedly awarded to Redick has an approximate value of $32 million. In comparison, the Lakers' offer to Hurley was more than twice this amount. They had prepared a six-year, $70 million contract for the college coach. Even though the proposed contract had a longer duration, it would have given Hurley an annual payout of roughly $11 million.

Lakers eye long-term stability with Redick as head coach

The Athletic reports that the Lakers have set their sights on achieving long-term stability by appointing Redick as their head coach. Like the Heat's enduring relationship with Spoelstra since 2008, the Lakers assert that they've found their long-term coach in Redick.

Despite having three different coaches since 2020, they're confident that Redick, despite the daunting task of coaching LeBron James, is up to the challenge.

The Athletic quotes on how the 39-year-old Redick fulfills many of the qualifications on the Lakers' extensive checklist for their new coach. He's being compared internally to a young Pat Riley, a coaching prospect who transitioned from being a player to a broadcaster and then a coach.

The assurance is strong within the Los Angeles team that Redick could emulate the likes of Erik Spoelstra or Steve Kerr, becoming a culture setter that could grow with the franchise for over ten years.

In recent years, Redick has been a hot pick for coaching roles. He is now tasked with leading the Lakers through the upcoming NBA Draft and free agency period. The Lakers' front office, unperturbed by Redick's lack of prior coaching experience, is confident about his potential to steer the team onward.