JJ Redick Draws Hilarious Comparison With House of The Dragon’s Criston Cole As Hand of The King Amid Lakers HC Appointment

JJ Redick was introduced as the new coach of the LA Lakers on Monday. Before hiring Redick, the team had their sights set on Dan Hurley from UConn, a two-time NCAA champion. However, Hurley turned down the offer from Lakers GM Rob Pelinka.

After Hurley's refusal , the Lakers quickly pursued Redick. Although Pelinka interviewed other candidates, he ultimately chose Redick, the man rumored to be the Lakers' choice after Darvin Ham was fired. Craig Carton commented on the hiring, saying, "If you kiss the right a**, you can accomplish anything in life."

Fans on social media were quick to compare Redick, a former Duke Blue Devil, to Criston Cole, a knight from the House of Dragon and the Lord Commander of the Kingsguard under Aegon II Targaryen.

NBA fans drew parallels between Ser Criston Cole and the Lakers' new coach JJ Redick

Redick, who retired in 2021, is just six months older than LeBron James and was drafted three years after him. Now, he's coaching the Lakers legend in what could be James' final season.

The Lakers introduced JJ Redick as their 29th coach on Monday at the UCLA Health Training Center, with Redick and VP of Basketball Operations Rob Pelinka speaking to the media.

“JJ is a fierce competitor and has an extraordinary basketball IQ and understanding of the modern game that will energize players and excite fans,” said Pelinka.

He continued, “His rigorous analysis will immediately unlock new opportunities for our roster while setting a foundation for player development over the long term.”

Fans didn't miss the chance to draw humorous parallels between the new coach and Ser Criston Cole from House of the Dragon.

One fan, referring to Redick's career, said, "Criston Cole’s Hand of the King resume."

Another joked, "Ser Criston with the all-time greatest career trajectory in Westerosi songs."

"There’s a JJ/Jeanie and Criston/Alicent joke to be made here but nope not me," said another.

Another quipped, "Tywin hasn’t even been born yet and he’s disgusted."

"JJ Redick has a Criston Cole career trajectory," said another fan.

"Aegon making Criston Cole his hand is basically the same as LeBron making JJ Redick his coach," mentioned another fan.

Context of the House of the Dragon Reference and JJ Redick-Ser Criston Cole comparison

As fans compare Aegon making Criston Cole his Hand to LeBron James making JJ Redick his coach, here's some background context on the event that prompted these comparisons.

After the horrific Blood and Cheese event in House of the Dragon season 2, Aegon seeks revenge against Rhaenyra and Team Black for the murder of his son and heir, Jaehaerys. While Otto prefers to gain the sympathies of the smallfolk and other houses, Aegon wants to take immediate action, following Larys Strong’s advice to find his own Hand.

Aegon, frustrated with Otto Hightower, replaces him with Criston Cole, valuing Cole's decisiveness. Unaware of Criston and Alicent’s secret relationship, Aegon’s decision marks a shift in their power dynamic. Otto, leaving for Oldtown, mirrors his previous firing by King Viserys.

Rather than being punished for his reckless plan, Criston Cole is promoted to ‘Hand of the King’, an honor many consider completely undeserved in the entire ‘Thrones’ history.

This decision proves to be a significant mistake in Aegon's war strategy for the Dance of the Dragons. While Otto was flawed, he approached the role of Hand with political foresight and consideration. In contrast, Criston Cole’s impulsive, battle-oriented approach lacks long-term strategy, highlighting the differences in their political decision-making.