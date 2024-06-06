JJ Redick’s Net Worth in 2024 - Career Earnings, Salary and Contract Breakdown

News is in the air that JJ Redick may soon become the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. The team has been interviewing potential candidates and currently indicates a preference for Redick.

His competitive nature and rapport with players, despite having no earlier experience as a head coach, have successfully captivated the attention of the Lakers' ownership.

The Lakers are likely to declare their decision shortly, subject to NBA Finals obligations. As for Redick, he is presently abstaining from commenting directly about these rumors, stating his professional obligation towards the coverage of the Finals as the reason.

What is JJ Redick’s net worth in 2024?

As of 2024, the former professional basketball player from America, JJ Redick, possesses a net worth estimated at $50 million. Known for his commendable achievement in playing college basketball for the Duke Blue Devils, Redick also had a successful 15-year run in his NBA career.

JJ Redick was born into an athletically inclined family in Cookeville, Tennessee, to Jeanie and Ken Redick on June 24, 1984. His father played basketball for two terms at Ohio Wesleyan University, while his elder twin sisters, Catie and Alyssa, exhibited their prowess on the court for Campbell University.

His younger brother, David, was a tight end for Marshall University's football team, and his youngest sister, Abigail, showcased her basketball skills for Virginia Tech and Drexel University.

JJ Redick’s Career Earnings

In 2006, the Orlando Magic drafted JJ Redick as the 11th pick in the NBA Draft, where he remained until 2013 before transferring to Milwaukee.

Later in the same year, he expanded his career by strengthening his position as a starter and securing a four-year contract with the Los Clippers, which had a value of $27 million.

Despite these achievements, Redick carried on his career in the NBA in a somewhat transient manner, moving on to the Philadelphia 76ers from 2017 to 2019, the New Orleans Pelicans from 2019 to 2021, and eventually, the Dallas Mavericks before announcing his retirement in 2021.

During his time in the NBA, Redick accumulated a total of 12,028 points, averaging 12.8 per game, and also securing 1,903 rebounds and 1,862 assists, both averaging 2.0 per game.

Throughout his NBA journey, JJ Redick amassed $118 million in earnings. His most rewarding season was the 2017-2018 stint with the Philadelphia 76ers where he gained $23 million.

JJ Redick’s Salary and Contract Breakdown

J.J. Redick's salary history reflects a series of progressively lucrative contracts throughout his NBA career. From 2006 to 2009, Redick signed a 4-year, $8,840,008 contract with the Orlando Magic, which included $8,840,008 guaranteed and an average annual salary of $2,210,002.

From 2010 to 2012, he signed a 3-year, $19,690,000 contract with the Magic, featuring a $500,000 signing bonus and an average annual salary of $6,563,333.

Redick then moved to the Milwaukee Bucks in 2013, signing a 4-year, $27,755,000 contract that provided $27,755,000 guaranteed and an average annual salary of $6,938,750. In 2017, he joined the Philadelphia 76ers on a 1-year, $23,000,000 contract, with the entire amount guaranteed.

He renewed his contract with the 76ers in 2018 for 1 year at $12,250,000, also fully guaranteed. Finally, from 2019 to 2020, Redick played for the New Orleans Pelicans under a 2-year, $26,500,000 contract, ensuring $26,500,000 guaranteed and an average annual salary of $13,250,000.

JJ Redick’s Brand Endorsements and Investments

J.J. Redick's NBA career, spanning 15 seasons with multiple teams, was a striking success. However, there is a lack of specific information about the brands he endorsed. The Forbes profile cites his endorsement income of $500,000, without naming the brands or companies he had endorsements from.

JJ Redick's Investments

J.J. Redick has made several investments in his career. Some of the notable:

RSPCT Basketball: Redick, joined by Chris Paul Hughes, put his money into this shot-tracking startup. The company uses sensors and high-resolution cameras to track the shooting accuracy and trajectory of a player, to provide insights for improvement.

InVintory: As an angel investor, Redick invested in InVintory in October 2022.

Financial Education: Redick shares valuable personal finance lessons gained from his teammate and financial advisor, Donald Foil. He emphasizes the necessity for thorough analysis and preparation for the worst-case scenarios.

Indeed, these investments indicate Redick's keen interest in technology and analytics, particularly in the basketball industry. It also shows his commitment to financial education and planning.

Lebron and JJ Redick’s Podcast

The acclaimed and enlightening podcast "Mind the Game," hosted by LeBron James and JJ Redick, offers listeners an insider's look into the nuances of basketball.

In this podcast, LeBron and JJ delve into a comprehensive discussion on various basketball-related elements, ranging from strategies and personal experiences to complex concepts. Each episode features JJ breaking down technical jargon and ideas, which is then followed by intensive dialogues between the two hosts.

The content of the episodes is diverse, touching upon matters like the transformation spacing in the NBA, the influences of the 2009 Orlando Magic, and learned lessons from high school and collegiate basketball.

Conversations also revolve around the progression of the sport, such as the popularization of three-point shooting and the significance of court spacing.

JJ Redick’s NBA Career and Stats

JJ Redick, the shooting guard, actively pursued a 15-year career in the NBA jumping across six teams. The Orlando Magic selected Redick in the 2006 NBA draft with the 11th pick after he achieved record-breaking performances at Duke University for the highest points and ACC tournament points.

Redick scored an average of 12.8 per NBA game and made two rebounds as well as assists. His prowess in sprinkling-pointers and free throws made him recognized across the franchises he played, holding season records for three-point field goals.

The major part of his NBA journey was spent playing for the Orlando Magic for seven seasons before he moved on to the Milwaukee Bucks and L.A. Clippers for short periods. Playing next for the Philadelphia 76ers and New Orleans Pelicans, Redick rounded off his career in 2021 with the Dallas Mavericks.

Although he didn't secure an NBA championship, Redick earned respect for being among the top-level shooters of his time and even bagged a spot in the 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend Three-Point Contest.

JJ Redick Foundation

JJ Redick Foundation, Inc., founded by retired NBA icon JJ Redick, is a nonprofit intent on instilling basketball skills in underprivileged children. The foundation, nestled in Austin, Texas, leverages Redick's prominent basketball reputation to educate children on the sport's techniques.

It partners with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central, among other organizations, to furnish young enthusiasts with a platform to grasp basketball basics.

One year post tying the knot with Chelsea in 2011, Redick pioneered the foundation. Chelsea Kilgore, Redick's better half, shares the responsibility of helming the institution. In a recent 2022 initiative, the foundation contributed $25,000 to initiate the amplification of services at the Russell Home of Orlando.

This private nonprofit residence serves children living with developmental disabilities.

