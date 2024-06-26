JJ Redick Responds to Allegations He Called Black Woman N Word at Duke Before Lakers HC Appointment

The day following his introduction as the latest head coach for the Lakers, JJ Redick's representatives categorically denied accusations that he had a racial slur against a college peer when he was studying at Duke.

Despite having no previous experience in coaching at the NBA level, former NBA player and current broadcaster JJ Redick has been selected as the head coach for the Lakers . Announcing his 40th birthday, Lakers' general manager Rob Pelinka was specifically impressed with Redick's deep insight into basketball, his analytical approach to the game, and his dedication to innovation, which led to his appointment.

Redick's team responds to allegations of a racial slur

The representatives of JJ Redick have reacted to allegations of him using a racial slur. Halleemah, an author, speaker, and self-proclaimed social impact professional, accused Redick via a post on X on Tuesday. She alleged that Redick used the N-word towards her while she worked with the Duke basketball team at college, a team Redick was part of.

TMZ reached out to Redick's team for a comment, and within a few hours, they received an unequivocal denial from them. A spokesperson, while speaking to TMZ Sports, stated, "No, it never happened."

Currently, Lakers Redick's current affiliation has not made a public response to the ongoing situation.

Redick's controversial past resurfaces amid allegations

Denying Nash’s narrative, representatives of Redick confronted other distressing instances from his past that gained attention after her social media post. This includes 2014 accusations which allege Redick used racial slurs towards a former girlfriend in uncovered email exchanges regarding an alleged abortion agreement involving both.

Redick rejected claims of the woman ever being pregnant over now-deleted tweets from 2013, where he dismissed the narratives as "fabricated, untruthful, and defamatory."

Notably, Redick had previously employed a racial slur while extending New Year wishes to his Chinese fans in a promotional video in 2018. He extended an apology, claiming he had tripped over his words, and affirmed that the so-called word does not exist in his dictionary.

As mentioned on her LinkedIn profile, Halleemah Nash is the founder of Rosecrans Ventures, offering professional development solutions, and was a Duke student from 2002–2005.

Redick marked his presence as a stellar player on the men's basketball team from 2002–2006. His tenure at Duke University cemented his status as a college basketball icon, breaking several NCAA and ACC conference records with his superior three-point and free-throw shooting proficiency. Redick bagged the title of the 2006 National College Basketball Player of the Year, and his No. 4 jersey was retired at Duke.

