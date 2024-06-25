JJ Redick Reveals Honest Reaction to Lakers Pursuing Dan Hurley for HC Role Before His Appointment

JJ Redick took the honest route while acknowledging Uconn head coach Dan Hurley while taking over the Los Angeles Lakers’ head coach role. During his introductory press conference, J.J. Redick shared his candid thoughts on the Lakers' pursuit of Hurley before ultimately choosing him for the role.

Redick humorously compared his coaching accolades to Hurley's, stating, "Hurley is a two-time national champion at UConn. I am a two-time 55 Swish League Champion in the 3rd and 4th grade divisions. I understood."

Additionally, Redick also revealed that he was well aware of Hurley's impressive credentials as a two-time NCAA National Championship-winning coach and the reigning Naismith Coach of the Year.

Despite Hurley's accolades, Redick maintained a humble perspective, acknowledging his own lack of NBA or college coaching experience. The former NBA player highlighted the mutual respect and understanding between himself and the Lakers organization during the coaching selection process.

JJ Redick acknowledged the real work before him as Lakers' head coach

JJ Redick stepped into the role of Lakers' head coach with a blend of humor, humility, and bold ambition. During his introduction, he wasted no time addressing the high expectations that come with leading one of the most storied franchises in NBA history.

Redick acknowledged the pressure to deliver a championship-caliber team to the passionate Lakers fan base, boldly declaring that his focus lies solely on coaching, winning championships, and helping his players reach their full potential.

Looking ahead at the challenges waiting for him, Redick said, ”Sitting in this seat, I know what the expectations are. Lakers fans have some of the most passionate fans around the world, and the expectation is a championship.”

However, he did not back off from vouching that it’s his job to level up the team’s composition. “It's my job; it's our staff's job; it's Rob's job; it's all of us to deliver a championship-caliber team. That's what I signed up for," Redick added.

However, as Redick embarks on his coaching journey in the NBA, the spotlight shifts to the roster improvements needed for the Lakers to thrive in a competitive Western Conference. Redick's responsibility includes strategic changes on the court, such as getting LeBron James off the ball more and enhancing Anthony Davis' impact by adjusting his position.

The team's off-season priorities revolve around acquiring players who align with Redick's style of play. With the ever-competitive landscape of the Western Conference, bolstering the roster under the leadership of General Manager Rob Pelinka becomes paramount for the Lakers to secure their standing among powerhouse teams.

