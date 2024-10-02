JJ Redick Reveals LeBron James Son Bronny Is Not Part of Lakers Regular Season Plans for 2024–25

The Los Angeles Lakers are preparing for the 2024-25 NBA season, and head coach JJ Redick has provided insight into the team's possible rotation. Notably, Redick left rookie Bronny James out of the projected lineup.

However, Redick didn’t detail how the rotation would operate or how Bronny James might be integrated. James, who the Lakers selected with the 55th pick last June, is still a topic of speculation among fans and analysts regarding how he'll secure playing time. As a second-round pick, his position in the rotation isn't guaranteed during his first season.

Redick outlined a nine-man rotation with D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis as the likely starters. He also named Gabe Vincent, Max Christie, and Jalen Hood-Schifino as possible backcourt backups.

For the frontcourt reserves, Redick mentioned Cam Reddish, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Jaxson Hayes. Interestingly, no rookies were included in his rotation, not even Dalton Knecht, the 17th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Redick stated that the players may compete for minutes as he and the coaching staff work through the season to figure things out. Los Angeles aims to see how the new head coach's rotation will differ from that of their previous coach, Darvin Ham.

This season is crucial for both the Lakers and Redick. The organization still wants to contend for the championship with the same core group, and the new head coach needs to prove he can lead the team. As a result, the former Duke Blue Devils star is focused solely on his coaching responsibilities.

In an interview with Dan Woike of the *Los Angeles Times* before training camp, Redick mentioned that social media is off-limits while he's coaching.

“You won’t see me tweeting or posting on IG,” Redick said.

“We discussed efficiency as a staff this weekend. Everything I do must be efficient. Spending time on Twitter isn’t an efficient use of my time as head coach.”

Before taking the head coaching job, Redick was an active social media user, frequently posting on X (formerly Twitter) and promoting his podcast, *The Old Man and the Three*, on Instagram. However, he has chosen to focus fully on his new role as the Lakers' head coach.

