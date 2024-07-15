JJ Redick Reveals Real Reason Behind Snubbing Anthony Davis From NBA All Defensive Team This Year

JJ Redick, the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, caused a stir when he left star power forward Anthony Davis off his NBA All-Defensive team ballot last season. Redick's decision sparked debate and raised questions about the criteria used to select defensive standouts for the coveted honor.

In justifying his decision, Redick pointed to the Lakers' lackluster defensive performance as the primary factor leading to Davis' exclusion. He emphasized that while Davis is undeniably one of the best defenders in the league, the team's defensive struggles ultimately influenced his voting decision.

Also Read: Bryce James Shares His Excitement on LeBron James and Bronny James Teaming Up for Lakers: ‘I’m Ready for Them Lobs’

JJ Redick cleared his stance on Anthony Davis

Redick clarified his stance by highlighting the difference between being a top-10 defender and earning a spot on the All-Defensive team.

While taking on the question, he said, “Anthony Davis is one of the two or three best defensive players in the NBA. You certainly have to factor in the stats, the advanced stats, and, of course, the team performance on defense. In both years, I weighed heavily on how the team performed defensively.”

He stressed the importance of considering not only individual defensive prowess but also the team's defensive statistics, advanced metrics, and overall performance. According to Redick, these factors played a significant role in his decision-making process.

Despite Davis' absence from Redick's ballot, the star forward still managed to secure his third NBA All-Defensive First Team selection in 2024, adding to his two previous appearances on the NBA All-Defensive Second Team.

Advertisement

Also Read: ‘We Really Got Out Curry Regen’: Fans Laud Reed Sheppard as He Steals the Show at Summer League Debut Against Lakers

Anthony Davis led the charge for the USA against Canada

Anthony Davis showed his two-way prowess during the USA vs. Canada exhibition match. Leading the charge for the American squad, Davis lived up to his No. option for the team claim.

The encounter, which took place in Las Vegas as part of the build-up to the 2024 Olympics in Paris, was a highly anticipated clash between two basketball powerhouses. Despite a slow offensive start from Team USA in the first quarter, they eventually found their rhythm, with Davis proving to be a game-changer on both ends of the court.

Canada, considered one of the United States' biggest threats in the upcoming Olympics, boasted a roster filled with NBA talent, including standouts like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jamal Murray, Dillon Brooks, RJ Barrett, and Dwight Powell. Nevertheless, Team USA rose to the occasion, securing an 86-72 victory over their northern neighbors, with Anthony Davis delivering a standout performance off the bench.

Advertisement

Davis' defensive presence in the paint disrupted Canada's scoring opportunities, while his efficient scoring and relentless pursuit of rebounds earned him a double-double. Joining Davis in the spotlight was Anthony Edwards, who played a crucial role while assisting AD.

The Minnesota Timberwolves' young star put out his skills as a go-to scorer, penetrating the defense with ease and making smart plays throughout the game.

Also Read: WATCH: Aces Coach Becky Hammon's Appreciation for A'ja Wilson Turns Hilariously Wrong During Post-Game Interview