JJ Redick Shares Bronny James Led Lakers in Running Miles During Practice

Bronny James has made a strong start with the Los Angeles Lakers. JJ Redick mentioned in a press conference that the coaching staff closely monitored player performances during practice. Bronny led the team in the distance covered, running six miles during the session.

It's encouraging to see Bronny James starting well with the Lakers, especially considering the initial doubts about his draft selection and role on the team. If he continues to impress the coaching staff with his effort and commitment, he could see more opportunities with the main squad as the season progresses.

Bronny James faced a challenging beginning in the NBA. Despite being drafted 55th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, he was scrutinized like a top lottery pick, leading to media narratives after a tough start in the NBA Summer League.

In his first four Summer League games, Bronny struggled, missing all 22 of his three-point attempts and shooting just 22.8% from the field. However, he bounced back in his final two games, averaging 12.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 blocks, and 0.5 steals.

Bronny is still developing and will likely spend considerable time in the G-League to refine his skills.

Many expect him to return to the G-League after playing in the Lakers' season opener, allowing him and his father to share the court and make history as the first father-son duo to play for the same NBA team.

During Lakers practice, LeBron James was seen coaching Bronny, with a clip showing LeBron guiding him on where to stand during the shootaround and scrimmages. The interaction between the two as teammates was a heartwarming sight.

Anthony Davis discussed Bronny joining the Lakers, mentioning that the whole team wants to see Bronny dunk on his father during practice. The team has warmly welcomed him as both a player and a teammate.

Bronny will spend most of his time with the South Bay Lakers to continue developing his skills. He has embraced his time in the G-League and understands that he’s not yet ready for the NBA, expressing gratitude for the opportunity.

While Bronny’s opportunity is largely due to his father, it doesn’t mean he won’t evolve into a solid NBA player in the future. The Lakers are committed to investing resources to help him achieve that goal.

