JJ Redick Shares Honest Take on Bronny James’ Defense Following Poor Summer League Performance

Los Angeles Lakers' recently hired head coach, JJ Redick, was present at the team's first Summer League game in Las Vegas on Friday night. In a conversation with ESPN's Doris Burke and Mark Jones during the game, Redick discussed his feelings regarding the Lakers' 55th pick, Bronny James.

Redick's remarks were made during the Lakers' 99-80 loss to the Houston Rockets. Redick gave James a positive evaluation of his Summer League performance thus far, despite the setback. Redick said, "We've been impressed with what we've seen in practice and the games," pointing out that James's defensive efforts had been a standout aspect of his early performances.

Although James's offensive ability has been inconsistent, he has shown signs of promise, especially when it comes to defense. In his first three Summer League games, James finished with seven points, seven rebounds, five assists, three steals, and three blocks. He has struggled with his shooting; he has a 25% field goal percentage and hasn't made a three-point shot yet.

Redick emphasized the importance of patience and long-term improvement for young players like James. Redick said, "You can't get too caught up in immediate results. It's critical to focus on growth and enjoy the trip. Bronny is a key component of our player development program, and we're committed to helping him succeed."

Also Read: Bronny James Gets USD 500,000 advance on annual paycheck Days After Signing 4-Year Rookie Deal With Lakers

Bronny James in a slump?

Bronny James has faced numerous challenges in his quest to become an NBA player. His collegiate debut was delayed due to a cardiac crisis that occurred before the 2023–24 season. In spite of this, he made an impact at USC by shooting 26.7% from three-point range and 36.6% from the field.

Advertisement

Bronny James has admitted to the difficulties he encountered during his first Summer League game. After the game against the Rockets, James said, "I feel like I'm in a little slump right now." Despite his impressive stat line of eight points, five rebounds, and two assists, he struggled mightily in the field, going only 3/14 overall and missing all eight of his three-pointers.

In his third Summer League game, James showed off his agility early on, assisting the Lakers in scoring six of their first 13 points on a layup, two free throws, and an incredible dunk. Despite finishing the game with eight points, five rebounds, and two assists, he shot 3/14 from the field and 0/8 from beyond the arc, which made his entire effort erratic.

Redick is still upbeat about James' potential, especially in terms of defense. He thinks James has the potential to excel as an NBA defender given enough time and proper preparation. "Bronny has proven that he is a capable defender. It all comes down to working hard and maintaining focus," Redick said.



Also Read: Bronny James Getting Drafted by Lakers Is ‘Abuse of Power’ by LeBron James, Claims Former NBA Player

Advertisement

Future prospects

James's near future with the Lakers probably involves G League stints, where he can continue honing his craft and acquire useful experience. Redick emphasized how crucial it is to take time and let James develop at his own rate. "He's under a lot of strain, and he's young. However, we are thrilled to watch how he develops and we think he has a lot of potential," Redick stated.

Other young players like Reed Sheppard and Dalton Knecht have also garnered attention for their Summer League efforts. Sheppard's 23 points helped the Rockets win, and Knecht made an immediate impression in his debut, putting up 25 points, grabbing six rebounds, and handing out four assists. For this reason, the Lakers were keen to select him in the draft.

As Bronny James makes his way through his early career, the focus remains on development and steady advancement. The Lakers are committed to providing him with the support and opportunities he needs to succeed in the NBA.



Also Read: Watch: LeBron James' wife Savannah and daughter Zhuri celebrate USA's win over Canada with Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us