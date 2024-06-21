JJ Redick Signs 4-year Contract With LA Lakers as Their Head Coach; NBA Insider Confirms

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that JJ Redick has reached an agreement to become the LA Lakers' next coach on a four-year contract.

Over the weekend, Lakers vice president and general manager Rob Pelinka and owner Jeanie Buss met with ESPN NBA analyst Redick, who spent 15 years in the league as a player. Talks about the opening persisted throughout the week. Based on sources, Pelinka made Redick an offer to work on Thursday morning.

Redick has never coached at any level of the NBA

JJ Redick has never held a head coaching position or served as an assistant coach in the NBA. Among the other prominent ex-players to accomplish the feat is Redick's previous head coach Doc Rivers, the only one to win a championship (with the Celtics).

COACH TEAM JJ Redick LA Lakers (2024/25) Jason Kidd Nets (2013/14) Mark Jackson Golden State Warriors (2013/14) Doc Rivers Orlando Magic (1999/00) Larry Bird Indiana Pacers (1997/98)

Why did Pelinka appoint Redick?

Pelinka was won over by Redick's basketball IQ and his ability to connect with players. Sources claim Pelinka thinks surrounding Redick with a top coaching staff will help him get through his first coaching position more quickly.

A week ago, Redick took the lead in the search after the Lakers' final attempt to sign Connecticut coach Dan Hurley was unsuccessful. Hurley rejected a six-year, $70 million contract offer from the Lakers early last week.

Redick to develop young players?

According to sources, Pelinka still desires a teaching coach and staff that will put an emphasis on the growth of young players like Max Christie, Austin Reaves, and Rui Hachimura and who can come up with innovative ways to feature Anthony Davis on both ends of the court. This is in addition to what he sought with Hurley. LeBron James, a star player for the Lakers, and Redick co-host a basketball podcast. The two have a close friendship.

