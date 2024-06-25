JJ Redick to Discontinue Mind The Game Podcast With LeBron James Amid Lakers Head Coach Role; Says He’s ‘Excommunicated’

JJ Redick faced a crucial decision as he was appointed head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers and it was regarding the continuation of his popular podcasting endeavors. However, the new Laker has decided to not continue the Mind The Game podcast with LeBron James after his new role.

Redick, who has long been known for his prolific shooting on the court and engaging conversations off the court, is faced with one of the toughest jobs in his career. While he will be working closely with his long-time friend LeBron James, all eyes will be on him.

JJ Redick confirmed there will be ‘no more podcasts’

As JJ Redick takes on his new role as the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, he is bidding adieu to the world of podcasting, leaving behind his various podcast projects, including the one he co-hosted with LeBron James.

In a decisive move, Redick announced during his introductory press conference that he is stepping away from the content space indefinitely, indicating that there will be no more podcasts in the foreseeable future.

During the interaction, the newly appointed Lakers coach said, “For the time being, and hopefully it’s a very, very long time, I am excommunicated from the content space. There will be no podcasts.”

This decision means the conclusion of popular podcasts like Mind The Game with LeBron James and The Old Man and the Three with Tommy Alter, marking the end of an era for his dedicated listeners.

Despite putting his podcasting endeavors on hold, Redick reassured fans that this is not a permanent farewell. He expressed a desire to return to podcasting in the future, once he has settled into his new coaching responsibilities.

“We’ll do something when I have a breather from what we have coming up — I’m gonna be drinking out of a firehose for the next month. At some point, we’ll do something for all the people that’ve listened and we’ll have a small little video. But I’m done with podcasting for now,” Redick further added.

JJ Redick didn't talk to LeBron James about Lakers coaching role

During his formal introduction as the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, JJ Redick addressed the speculation surrounding LeBron James ' potential influence on the coaching decision. Redick clarified that he did not engage in discussions with LeBron James regarding the Lakers coaching role until after he had already been offered the position.

Opening up about the extent of the conversation with Bron, JJ said, "LeBron and I did not talk about the Lakers job. I knew and had an understanding that he didn't want to be involved in this.”

He also emphasized that LeBron had expressed his preference not to be involved in such matters, and Redick respected that boundary.

Redick later acknowledged that he had a short conversation with LeBron James. Despite engaging in everything basketball after his retirement, it would have been an uncommon take not to communicate with one of his close friends in the Lakers franchise before making the big decision.

He went on to acknowledge refraining from taking a 'path of hypotheticals' with Bron whom he 'considers a friend' and has great respect for. However, the podcast co-host had about half an hour of chat over the coaching role but according to Redick, that did not make up his mind for the final call on taking up the charge.

