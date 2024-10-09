JJ Redick Wants LA Lakers to Emphasize on G League Development; All You Need to Know

The Lakers and South Bay, their G League affiliate, have always shared a close relationship. JJ Redick, the team's new head coach, is keen to advance the partnership, though. The Lakers have fielded numerous well-known players in the G League over the years, many of whom have gone on to have prosperous NBA careers. Among the notable people who have passed through South Bay are Alex Caruso, Gary Payton II, Josh Hart, Ivica Zubac, and Thomas Bryant.

Zach Guthrie was the new head coach of the Lakers after they fired South Bay's Dane Johnson this summer. Redick, who views Guthrie as an "extension" of his NBA staff, has since elaborated on the importance of Guthrie's hiring in building a stronger G League pathway.

"We hired Zach Guthrie as our G League head coach. All we’ve talked about in the interview process with him and since he’s been on board is just creating synergy and integration. The G League is not a demotion by any stretch. We are in the same building," Redick said on a recent episode of "The Lowe Post" podcast.

"We should be the model for integration between the NBA team and the G League team. I look at Zach as an extension of my staff. I look at that team as an extension of our team. I would expect us to use the G League for very specific reasons."

Advertisement

Bronny James was previously classified by Redick as a "developmental player," and it's widely anticipated that the rookie will play a significant amount of games in the G League this upcoming season.

Furthermore, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Colin Castleton, Armel Traore, and Christian Koloko—all of whom have two-way contracts—could benefit from South Bay's continued development. It's unclear if Dalton Knecht, who the Lakers selected with the 17th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, will spend any time in the G League. Leading a group of players signed to training camp contracts is Kylor Kelley, who is hoping to bolster South Bay's roster in time for the upcoming G League season.

In 2023–24, Kelley led the G League in blocks per game (2.9), earning him a spot on the All-Defensive Team. The nimble 7-footer could combine with Castleton and Koloko to create an exciting and productive frontcourt. Perry Huang, Barbara Turner, and Mo Charlo are the three new assistant coaches that South Bay has brought on board to support Guthrie, according to recent reports. Completing the Lakers G League staff are assistant Alex Cerda and video coordinator Joshua Townsend.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: JJ Redick Reveals LeBron James Son Bronny Is Not Part of Lakers Regular Season Plans for 2024–25