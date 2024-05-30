Who Is JJ Redick’s Wife? All about Chelsea Kilgore

JJ Redick, who was born in Tennessee's Cookeville on June 24, 1984, honed his skills in basketball at Cave Spring High School, located in Roanoke, Virginia.

His talent grew as he progressed to college basketball at Duke University, setting a record as the primary scorer of all time, achieving 2,769 points.

The Orlando Magic, identifying his potential, made him the 11th overall pick in the NBA Draft of 2006.

His basketball career took him across the country, playing for Orlando Magic till 2013, before shifting to the Milwaukee, LA Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans, and ultimately Mavericks in 2021. On September 21, 2021, Redick declared retirement from his professional basketball career.

Redick shares his life with his wife, Chelsea Redick, and their two sons, Knox and Kai. They've created their home in Brooklyn, New York.

In this piece, we'll delve deeper into the life of JJ Redick and his wife, Chelsea.

Who is Chelsea Kilgore?

Owned fitness instructor specializing in pilates exercises, Chelsea Kilgore was born on May 12, 1987, in Florida, USA. She has been married for over 12 years to former basketball player, JJ Redick, and they have two sons together, Knox and Kia.

The estimated net worth of Kilgore is around $2 million. After acquiring a degree from the University of Central Florida, she chose Brooklyn, New York City as her place of residence.

Kilgore has a twin sister, Kylee Jean, who holds a position as a chief operating officer in a company.

Backed with a background in communicative disorders, Kilgore also champions her career as a certified personal trainer at Confluent Health.

What does Chelsea Kilgore do for a living?

Chelsea Kilgore, a Pilates instructor and fitness expert, teaches Pilates at a local loft after finishing her studies.

She also co-manages the JJ Redick Foundation, a charitable organization founded by her husband.

When did JJ Redick and Chelsea Kilgore get married?

In 2008, around the time when Redick embraced Christianity, he and Chelsea started dating. It was also a period when Redick was still showcasing his basketball skills for the Orlando Magic.

He had made his entry as the 11th pick in the 2006 NBA draft and committed seven years to the team.

June 2010 marked the wedding of Chelsea with J.J. Redick. They once resided together in a luxurious Texas mansion worth $5 million. However, they parted ways with the house in 2016.

JJ Redick and Chelsea Kilgore’s Kids

JJ Redick and Chelsea Kilgore parent two sons, Knox and Kai. Knox arrived in August 2014, followed by Kai in August 2016. Knox, aged five, displays a preference for baseball over basketball, diverging from his father's sport.

The family prioritizes their charitable endeavors and personal affairs, maintaining a low-key lifestyle.

All about JJ Redick Foundation

The JJ Redick Foundation, Inc., a nonprofit organization located in Austin, Texas, dedicates itself to teaching children basketball skills.

Working hand in hand with partners such as the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida, the foundation lends a helping hand to children in need.

Through youth basketball clinics, the JJ Redick Foundation works ardently to instill the sport's fundamentals in young players.

It leverages the fame of pro basketball player Jonathan ("JJ") Redick to underscore its mission.

No board members are currently listed for the foundation. Jonathan Redick holds the role of President, with Chelsea L. Redick and Daniel M. Payne recordings as Director and Treasurer, in that order.

In 2014, the foundation didn't report any grants, contributions, or additional revenues in its financial records.

The total revenues for the foundation during that year came to $21, sourced from income investments and dividends.

What does JJ Redick do now?

Ex-NBA player and current ESPN broadcaster, JJ Redick is now into podcasting, gaining much recognition for his collaboration with Lakers star LeBron James on the "Mind The Game" podcast.

His mix of media exposure and basketball expertise places him as a top contender for the Los Angeles Lakers' head coach role.

Redick has positioned himself as the likely successor for the Los Angeles Lakers head coaching role.

Even without previous coaching experience, reports suggest that Redick is reaching out to potential assistant coaching candidates to form his which includes names like James Borrego, Sam Cassell, Jared Dudley, and Rajon Rondo.

LeBron's good friend, Carmelo Anthony, feels Redick has what it takes to perform as the Lakers coach, crediting his intelligence and lessons learned during his NBA hiatus.

Despite these developments, the Lakers continue with thorough interviews, not yet making an official announcement.

