JJ Redick Will Be the New LA Lakers Coach; NBA Insider CONFIRMS

After the NBA Finals, JJ Redick, a former player, will reportedly be hired by the Los Angeles Lakers. The news many had anticipated since UConn basketball head coach Dan Hurley rejected Los Angeles to return to Storrs was tweeted today by Lakers reporter Anthony F. Irwin.

Irwin wrote, "Listening to it's over. The Lakers' upcoming coach is JJ Redick. I'm about to discuss it live.”

Redick’s commitment to ESPN slowed down the hiring process

Redick was a member of the ESPN broadcast team during the NBA Finals, which Jovan Buha of The Athletic claimed might have delayed the Lakers' hiring process. However, Redick appears to be free of media obligations as of right now, following the Boston Celtics' victory over the Dallas Mavericks last night, which ended the series and the season.

Before retiring in 2021, JJ Redick played in the NBA for 15 years, mostly with the Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers.

Redick’s popularity with podcasts and other ventures

Redick chose to retire from the NBA but maintained ties to the league through his well-liked podcasting endeavors and his status as an ESPN media personality. Redick rose to a position on ESPN's top broadcasting team during the 2023–24 season after Doc Rivers, who had coached Redick while he was with the Clippers, left his position as a broadcaster to resume coaching with the Milwaukee Bucks. Redick had previously appeared on "First Take" occasionally and served as a secondary color commentator on the network's NBA broadcasts.

Due to Rivers' departure, Redick ended up calling his first NBA Finals; however, during the postseason, Redick's name came up as a possible head coach candidate for two positions: Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets. Redick, a Duke alumnus, was apparently among the candidates for the head coaching job held by the Hornets before the hiring of Boston Celtics assistant Charles Lee.

