JJ Redick Explains Why He Joined Lakers As A Coach: 'I'm a Sicko and a Masochist'

The intense pressure of coaching the Los Angeles Lakers requires more than just basketball acumen; it demands a deep-seated resilience and an appetite for high-stakes competition.

JJ Redick, the former NBA sharpshooter turned head coach of the Lakers, embodies these qualities as he steps into his new role amidst expectations and scrutiny. In a recent broadcast, JJ talked about being a ‘sicko’ to embrace the role of an intense job like coaching the Lakers.

Why JJ Redick decided to transition from broadcaster to head coach

After a successful playing career in the NBA, JJ Redick transitioned seamlessly into being a highly successful podcaster. Following that, he became a broadcaster for ESPN and called games in the 2024 NBA Finals.

However, JJ Redick unexpectedly applied for the vacant Lakers head coaching position in the summer and was ultimately hired, shocking everyone.

As his time at ESPN will come to an end in the next couple of weeks before he officially takes over the Lakers coaching job, he joined Doris Burke and Mark Jones for a recent broadcast of the summer league. Doris was curious to know why JJ decided to join the Lakers as head coach, so she asked him, “Why? Why did you make the switch?”

To her question, JJ Redick revealed his motivations for pursuing a coaching career despite success in the media industry. "I felt a calling to coach," Then Redick hilariously explained, "Part of that is that I’m just a sicko, and I'm a masochist, and I want to sign up for high stakes, high pressure. What gives me fulfillment and drive is competition, performance, and collaboration." This candid admission underscores Redick's readiness to embrace the challenges of coaching the Lakers.

JJ mentioned that he found fulfillment in modern media after retirement but still desired more. He further said he wants to work closely with players and coaches and contribute to the Lakers organization.

Redick's coaching philosophy and upcoming challenges

Following the departure of Darvin Ham after a brief tenure and a disappointing playoff exit, the Lakers hired JJ Redick. Despite the daunting task ahead, Redick's coaching philosophy emphasizes resilience, adaptability, and even certain modern ideas, such as designing an app for the Lakers players .

Redick acknowledges the pressures and criticisms that come with the Lakers' head coaching position but remains steadfast in his commitment to leading them with passion and dedication.

Coaching a superstar like LeBron James adds another layer of complexity to Redick's role. Beyond Xs and Os, managing the expectations and performance of a player of James' caliber under the bright lights of Los Angeles requires strategic acumen and emotional intelligence.

Despite uncertainties, Redick's tenure represents a pivotal moment for the Lakers. With LeBron James aging and roster adjustments on the horizon, Redick's ability to instill a winning culture and tactical prowess will be critical in shaping the franchise’s future.

As JJ Redick embarks on his coaching journey with the Lakers, the spotlight intensifies. His blend of competitive spirit, strategic insight, and commitment to team success positions him well to navigate the challenges ahead. For Lakers fans and NBA enthusiasts alike, Redick's tenure promises to be a compelling chapter in the storied franchise's history.