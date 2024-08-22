JK Rowling Deletes 27 Posts and Goes Quiet on Social Media After Imane Khelif Lawsuit Over Transgender Comments

JK Rowling has gone silent on social media. After the controversy over Algerian boxer Imane Khelif went viral, Rowling was among the many who bashed the boxer for being transgender.

Launching a scathing attack on Khelif, the Harry Potter author mentioned that Khelif was being protected by ‘misogynist sporting establishments’. Soon, the likes of Logan Paul and Elon Musk got into the act and attacked Khelif accusing her of violating the rules of the sport.

However, the bashing soon died down as Khelif provided documents to support the fact that she was born as a female. And to top it all, the Olympic gold medalist also filed a lawsuit against JK Rowling.

Surprisingly, soon after the legal proceedings came into light, the author stopped posting on her social media. According to the latest update from the X account, ‘creepy.org’, JK Rowling has deleted 27 tweets. Her X account has also remained inactive for almost 13 days.

As a matter of fact, JK Rowling is well known for her anti-trans stance. She got involved in a huge controversy earlier where her comments were opposed by Daniel Radcliff and Emma Watson.

Reacting to the Imane Khelif incident, Rowling posted on social media on August 7, “For the record, bombarding me with pictures of athletic women to 'teach' me that women don't all look like Barbie is like spamming me with pics of differently-shaped potatoes to prove rocks are edible, I can still see the difference and you look frankly bonkers.”

Advertisement

For the uninitiated, the entire fiasco started when Imane Khelif faced off against Italy’s Angela Carini at the Paris Olympics. After just a few seconds into their bout, Carini pulled out of the fight accusing Khelif of punching harder than a female athlete.

This opened up the floodgates and people started to thrash Imane Khelif with transgender claims. The fact that Khelif failed a gender test conducted by the IBA also added fuel to the fire.

However, it was later revealed that Khelif suffers from a rare physical condition known as Disorders of sex development or DSD. Such a condition leads to an imbalance in the hormones, genes, and the reproductive parts of a female as their bodies contain both the X and the Y chromosomes.

Speaking out against the worldwide backlash, Imane Khelif declared repeatedly that she was born and raised as a female. And now, suing JK Rowling for her comments, Khelif seems to have overcome her fears and is now standing up for herself.

Advertisement