Joe Burrow Compared to Injury Prone NBA Star Joel Embiid Ahead of 2024 NFL Season: ‘That’s Part of His Story Now’

Colin Cowherd recently stated that Joe Burrow is the NFL's version of NBA MVP Joel Embiid, who struggles to stay healthy. The injury history of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has sparked this controversy.

Joe Burrow, the Bengals' star quarterback, has always been a terrific player, but his injury-prone lifestyle is troubling for both him and his team. Recently, it was mentioned on a podcast and likened to Philadelphia 76ers standout Joel Embiid.

Colin Cowherd on Joe Burrow’s career and injury

Burrow has been injured for several high-profile games, jeopardizing the Cincinnati Bengals' prospects of making a deep postseason run. Over the last few seasons, Burrow has undergone numerous rehabs on his calf, wrist, and knee.

However, Colin Cowherd, the presenter of The Herd, compared Burrow to NBA standout Joel Embiid.



Cowherd stated, "That's part of his story now. He's been hurt a lot. It's like Joel Emiid. He is a quarterback. They are not particularly athletic and are caught off guard. You can't talk about Burrow without mentioning his injuries. It's already a part of it.”

Joe Burrow's injury history is well-documented. Burrow, who had a season-ending injury in his debut year in the NFL, was also unable to complete last season due to a wrist ailment after beginning the year with a calf issue.

Embiid has suffered several foot ailments, which are likely to persist throughout his career. Burrow suffered a whacky wrist injury and a calf strain during training camp, both of which are unlikely to cause him trouble in the later years of his career. And, despite tearing his ACL as a rookie, he has yet to experience any other knee difficulties.

Advertisement

Also Read: NFL Community Reacts to Ravens’ Jacoby Jones' Death

Injury history of Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers' star, is one of the best players in the NBA, but his injury-prone conditioning has been his toughest challenge since he began playing. The 7-foot center has yet to play a full 70 games in a normal season. His career high was 68 games played in 2021–22. Although his playoff record is impeccable, he has missed only 7 of 61 playoff games over his career.

Embiid doesn't have many faults on the court, but getting there has been a huge difficulty throughout his career. He missed the first two seasons of his NBA career due to a foot injury, and another injury setback could have cost him MVP honors in 2021.



If we look at his injury history, we can find that, aside from his right foot ailment at the time of his draft, he had an orbital fracture, which caused him to miss 10 consecutive games that season.



Embiid missed 14 games in the latter stretch of the 2018–19 regular season with a strained left knee. In January 2020, Embiid had surgery to repair a ruptured ligament in his left hand, which cost him nine games.

Advertisement

If we look at the 2020–21 season, the COVID and knee bruises together cost him more than 18 games, while in the 2021–22 NBA season, Embiid required various medical procedures to repair injuries to both hands.